Aug 5 Regions Financial Corp has agreed
on a payment to settle a U.S. Justice Department investigation
of its mortgage loans, the bank said in a filing on Friday.
The undisclosed amount will not have a material impact on
Region's results or cash flows as the company has already set
aside money for the settlement, it said. (bit.ly/2aGAVnZ)
The agreement resolves an investigation of the Birmingham,
Alabama-based bank's origination, underwriting and quality
control practices for loans insured by the Federal Housing
Association.
More than one dozen lenders have settled similar claims
brought by the Justice Department over FHA-insured home loans as
part of its crackdown on shoddy mortgages that fueled the U.S.
housing and financial crises.
The probe has targeted some of the nation's largest banks,
such as Wells Fargo & Co which reached a $1.2 billion
settlement in February, as well as mid-sized lenders.
In May, M&T Bank Corp a large northeastern U.S.
regional bank, agreed to pay $64 million to settle civil charges
that it misled the government into insuring hundreds of risky
mortgages, leading to substantial losses when the loans went
into default.
