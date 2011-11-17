NEW YORK Nov 16 Stifel Financial Corp (SF.N). is in exclusive talks to buy Regions Financial Corp's. (RF.N) Morgan Keegan brokerage, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Stifel remains days or weeks away from agreeing to an acquisition and may not reach a deal, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Regions had resumed talks with Stifel after bids from two potential private-equity groups came in lower than expected amid tight financing markets and challenging operational environment for Morgan Keegan, Reuters reported earlier this month.

Thomas H. Lee Partners and a consortium that includes Blackstone Group (BX.N) and Carlyle Group had submitted bids in the $750 million range that included financing from Regions, sources had told Reuters.

Morgan Keegan has a book value of about $1.5 billion, Reuters reported previously. (Reporting by Nadia Damouni)