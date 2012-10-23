BRIEF-China Real Estate plans project JV worth 70 mln yuan with partner
* Says it plans to set up a project JV for real estate development with a Suzhou-based investment firm, and will invest 63 million yuan in it to hold 90 percent stake
Oct 22 Regions Financial Corp's third-quarter profit nearly tripled as the southeastern U.S. regional bank set aside far less money to cover bad loans.
Net income available to common shareholders rose to $301 million, or 21 cents per share, from $101 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
Provisions for loan losses fell to $33 million, less than a tenth of what they were a year earlier.
The Birmingham, Alabama-based bank has struggled with real estate-related loan losses since the U.S. housing market collapsed in 2007. It was one of the last large banks to repay government bailout funds received in 2008.
DUBAI, June 5 Bahrain's GFH Financial Group has agreed to postpone talks to acquire Dubai-based Shuaa Capital due to both parties not reaching acquisition terms and not receiving initial regulatory approval yet, it said in a bourse statement.