Dec 19 Regions Financial Corp agreed to a
$22.5 million settlement with employees who claim to have lost
lose money in their 401(k) retirement accounts because the
regional bank exposed them to risky home loans and mismanaged
some bond mutual funds ahead of the financial crisis.
According to settlement papers filed on Wednesday, employees
lost money on Regions' stock in their retirement accounts after
the housing bubble burst, causing the bank's portfolio of
subprime, commercial real estate and exotic loans to sink in
value. The employees claimed that the stock should not have been
an investment option because Regions knew it was too risky.
Employees also accused Regions of offering as investment
options some bond mutual funds that were advertised as safe but
lost more than half their value because they were stuffed with
subprime and other toxic debt. They also accused Regions of
offering funds that carried excessive administrative fees.
A spokeswoman for Regions, which is based in Birmingham,
Alabama, declined immediate comment on the settlement, which
resolves breach of fiduciary duty claims.
The bond funds had been offered by Regions' Morgan Keegan
unit, now part of Raymond James Financial Inc.
Regions in June 2011 agreed to pay $210 million to settle
charges by regulators including the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission over the funds.
Wednesday's settlement requires approval by U.S. District
Judge Samuel Mays in Memphis, Tennessee, where Morgan Keegan was
based. Lawyers for the employees will request attorneys' fees
later, court records show.
Regions has roughly $117 billion in assets and runs about
1,700 branches in 16 U.S. states.
In April 2012, the U.S. Department of the Treasury said
Regions repaid the $3.5 billion it got under the 2008 Troubled
Asset Relief Program, making it among the last of the larger
U.S. banks to repay federal bailout funds.
On Friday, in a separate case, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed
to weigh whether Fifth Third Bancorp, another regional
bank, can be sued for having put company stock in its employee
retirement plan ahead of the housing downturn.
The Regions case is In re: Regions Morgan Keegan Securities,
Derivative and ERISA Litigation, U.S. District Court, Western
District of Tennessee, No. 09-md-02009.