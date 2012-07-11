* Appoints Daniel Hanrahan as CEO
July 11 Hair-salon operator Regis Corp,
which has been searching for a CEO since Paul Finkelstein
stepped down in February, appointed Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
executive Daniel Hanrahan as its new head.
The company had originally named Randy Pearce as
Finkelstein's replacement. But Pearce announced his intention
to retire just a month before taking the reins from Finkelstein.
Executive Vice President Eric Bakken was given the role on an
interim basis.
Hanrahan, 54, previously headed Royal Caribbean's Celebrity
Cruises business. His appointment is effective Aug. 6.
Regis, which operates the Vidal Sassoon and Supercuts
chains, on Tuesday reported lower-than-expected quarterly
revenue, hurt by a decline in sales at its hair salons.
Regis shares closed at $17.2 on Wednesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.