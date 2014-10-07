(Adds details about aged-care sector, health listings)

SYDNEY Oct 7 Shares in Regis Healthcare Ltd , Australia's biggest listed aged-care company by beds, debuted on Tuesday at a 5.5 percent premium to their offer price, in a sign the country's appetite for aged-care stocks remains strong.

The listing comes amid a roaring IPO market and strong investor demand for steady returns from a sector supported by reliable government rebates and an ageing population.

The shares first traded at A$3.85 ($3.37) at 0100 GMT, compared with their A$3.65 issue price, while the broader share market fell 1.3 percent.

The performance augurs well for the listing of state-owned health insurer Medibank Private, which is widely expected to raise about A$4 billion for the Australian government in December.

Melbourne-based Regis last month lifted its initial public offer to A$485.9 million ($424.92 million) for a 44.3 percent stake, from A$410 million for 40 percent, due to strong demand.

Including the 55.7 percent kept by three directors - two of whom own 27.3 percent each - the company had a A$1.16 billion market capitalisation after listing, from A$1.10 billion beforehand.

Formed by investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd in 2007, Regis is the second aged-care company to list in Australia this year after Japara Healthcare Ltd in April. Japara has traded between 9 percent and 36 percent over its issue price and was down 0.8 percent at A$2.37 on Tuesday.

A third aged-care company, Estia Health, is expected to list in early 2015.

Regis has grown from 3,600 beds to about 5,000 since 2007, and has said it hopes to double that number in the next five years.

That would still only give it a small fraction of a market that is projected to lift revenue from A$10.7 billion this year to A$13.9 billion by 2020, according to data from industry researcher IBISWorld.

