(Adds details about aged-care sector, health listings)
SYDNEY Oct 7 Shares in Regis Healthcare Ltd
, Australia's biggest listed aged-care company by beds,
debuted on Tuesday at a 5.5 percent premium to their offer
price, in a sign the country's appetite for aged-care stocks
remains strong.
The listing comes amid a roaring IPO market and strong
investor demand for steady returns from a sector supported by
reliable government rebates and an ageing population.
The shares first traded at A$3.85 ($3.37) at 0100 GMT,
compared with their A$3.65 issue price, while the broader share
market fell 1.3 percent.
The performance augurs well for the listing of state-owned
health insurer Medibank Private, which is widely expected to
raise about A$4 billion for the Australian government in
December.
Melbourne-based Regis last month lifted its initial public
offer to A$485.9 million ($424.92 million) for a 44.3 percent
stake, from A$410 million for 40 percent, due to strong demand.
Including the 55.7 percent kept by three directors - two of
whom own 27.3 percent each - the company had a A$1.16 billion
market capitalisation after listing, from A$1.10 billion
beforehand.
Formed by investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd in
2007, Regis is the second aged-care company to list in Australia
this year after Japara Healthcare Ltd in April. Japara
has traded between 9 percent and 36 percent over its issue price
and was down 0.8 percent at A$2.37 on Tuesday.
A third aged-care company, Estia Health, is expected to list
in early 2015.
Regis has grown from 3,600 beds to about 5,000 since 2007,
and has said it hopes to double that number in the next five
years.
That would still only give it a small fraction of a market
that is projected to lift revenue from A$10.7 billion this year
to A$13.9 billion by 2020, according to data from industry
researcher IBISWorld.
(1 US dollar = 1.1435 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)