April 13 Hair-salon operator Regis Corp
has agreed to sell its minority stake in European peer
Provalliance to the Provost family for 80 million euros ($105.40
million), to focus on its core North American operations.
Regis, the operator of the Vidal Sassoon and Supercuts
chains, had hired a financial adviser to help look at options
for its non-core assets.
The company expects to incur an after-tax, non-cash net
impairment charge of $15 million to $18 million, related to its
investment in Provalliance.
The transaction is expected to close prior to Sept. 30, the
company said in a statement.
In 2008, Regis merged its continental European operations
with that of the Franck Provost Salon Group in exchange for a 30
percent equity interest in the newly formed Provalliance entity.
Regis shares closed at $17.36 on Thursday on the New York
Stock Exchange.