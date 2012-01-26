* O2 operating EPS $0.32 vs est $0.23
Jan 26 Hair-salon operator Regis Corp
reported a quarterly profit that beat Wall Street
expectations on improving margins, but cut its full-year
operating profit outlook.
For the full year, the company now expects to earn
$1.11-$1.21 a share, down from its previous forecast of
$1.16-$1.32 a share.
For the second quarter, the operator of the Vidal Sassoon
and Supercuts chains posted a loss of $57.4 million, or $1.01
per share, compared with a profit of $14.5 million, or 26 cents
a share, a year ago.
Revenue fell slightly to $563.3 million.
Excluding items, the company's operational earnings were 32
cents a share, topping estimates of 23 cents a share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Earlier this month, Regis had said it expects to incur a
goodwill impairment charge of about $75 million to $85 million
in this quarter.
Shares of the Minneapolis-based company closed at $16.38 on
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.