By Byron Kaye
| SYDNEY, Sept 17
SYDNEY, Sept 17 Australian aged care is about to
become big business as investors rush for a slice of a rapidly
growing $10 billion industry, seeking funding to buy rivals and
build nursing homes in one of the fastest-aging societies in the
Asia-Pacific.
In less than a year Australia will likely have its first
three listings of aged-care operators - worth some $3 billion
between them - as private equity owners take advantage of a
roaring IPO market and investor appetite for steady returns from
a sector supported by reliable government rebates.
The biggest of the listed firms will be industry No. 3 Regis
Aged Care Pty Ltd, for which investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd
will lodge a prospectus on Thursday to raise A$410
million ($369.08 million) for 40 percent of the company, valuing
it at about A$1 billion.
Macquarie has grown Regis from 3,600 beds to nearly 5,000
since it formed the business from several aged care operators in
2007, and says that is just the beginning. The bank believes the
company can double its bed count over the next five years as the
industry consolidates and baby boomers enter the twilight of
their lives.
Even so, Regis would still only command a small fraction of
a market that is projected to lift revenue from A$10.7 billion
this year to A$13.9 billion by 2020, according to data from
industry researcher IBISWorld.
By 2050, the Australian government says the number of people
aged over 65 will grow from 13 percent of the population to a
quarter. Over the same time, it expects to increase total health
spending from a quarter of the national budget to half.
Government spending on aged care in the form of accommodation
and other supplements is projected to reach A$66 billion
annually by mid-century, from A$9 billion now.
To take the pressure off taxpayers, Canberra is also making
it easier for Australians to pay "aged-care bonds", where they
sell the house and give part of the proceeds to their aged-care
provider, which then returns the remainder to their estate when
they die.
"Even without doing your homework on a particular
acquisition it looks pretty enticing," said Adjunct Professor
John G. Kelly, chief executive officer of Aged and Community
Services Australia, which represents 900 church and
charity-based operators.
"You've got a regular government contribution to the sector,
you've got an increasing demographic and they've either got to
get community care or residential care, one way or the other.
There's cashflow certainty."
After dramatic consolidations in other health sectors like
non-government hospitals, radiology and pathology in recent
years, aged care is now poised for a similar shakeup. Big
backers like Macquarie, which has been quietly buying up nursing
homes for a decade, are hoping to capitalise on the hottest
Australian IPO market since the late 1990s to fund expansion.
Industry leaders said more than a quarter of Australia's
1,200 aged-care operators would be swallowed up in three years,
with about 10 corporate players poised to control half the
market.
As it stands now, the biggest operator, unlisted British
United Provident Association Ltd, has just 3 percent
share. Regis has 2.5 percent. Other major players include the
first operator to list, Macquarie's Japara Healthcare Ltd
, and Quadrant's soon-to-list Estia Health.
AT WHAT COST?
The shakeup comes just as the government and
information-rich consumers demand higher standards from
aged-care operators, playing into the hands of larger operators
with economies of scale.
Major players also stand a better chance of winning
sought-after "bed licences" - the system of government-regulated
quotas of beds permitted in certain geographic areas, designed
to ensure the subsidies are divided up equitably.
"Given the competitiveness and the pressures for quality and
cost, there can be some substantial advantages of scale," said
Hal Kendig, a professor of ageing and public policy at
Australian National University.
While the industry receives most of its revenue from
government, a push to get wealthier aged-care residents paying
more of their bill may make it harder for nursing homes with
poorer or fewer residents to survive.
"The risk could be that the best providers feel that they
can't stay in the industry and provide the quality they wish at
the levels of funding being offered," Kendig added.
For players like Regis, which will likely enjoy strong
financial backing, the concern is less that they will struggle
for revenue and more that they will face the sometimes competing
pressures of expensive medical care and cost-conscious
shareholders.
Nursing homes answerable to shareholders may concentrate
more on presentation than unprofitable types of medical care,
Australian geriatrician and former World Health Organisation
consultant Dr Ludomyr Mykyta said.
"They're expected to spend money that essentially isn't
going to be profitable," he said.
(1 US dollar = 1.1010 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)