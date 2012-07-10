* Q4 sales $568.1 mln vs est $579.7 mln

* Q4 same-store sales down 3 percent

July 10 Regis Corp reported revenue below analysts' expectations as sales at its hair salons dipped in the fourth quarter.

Revenue fell about 4 percent to $568.1 million, the operator of the Supercuts chains said in a statement.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $579.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales at North American salons fell 5 percent, while international salon sales were down 4 percent.

However, revenue from its hair restoration centers, which contribute about 7 percent of its total sales, rose 1 percent.

The company's shares closed at $18.22 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.