Jan 17 Regis Corp expects to write off more than half the goodwill value of its hair restoration business, citing a slowdown in revenue growth and increasing supply costs in the hair-salon industry.

The company expects to incur a goodwill impairment charge of about $75 million to $85 million in the second quarter, it said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Before the charge, the goodwill value of the hair restoration centers segment was $153 million.

As of September 30, the company's overall goodwill value was $680.6 million.

Regis, which has retained a financial advisor to help it look at options for its non-core assets, does not expect a tax benefit on a majority of the charge.

Shares of the company, which operates salons under the Supercuts and Sassoon Salon brand names, closed at $15.52 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.