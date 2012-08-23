Aug 23 Regis Corp's fourth-quarter revenue missed Wall Street estimates as fewer customers visited its hair salons.

The company, which operates salons under the MasterCuts, Supercuts and Vidal Sassoon brands, said revenue fell 4 percent to $568.2 million.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $569.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Regis, which appointed Daniel Hanrahan as its Chief Executive Officer in July, said same-store sales fell 3.1 percent.

Fourth-quarter loss widened to $63.6 million, or $1.11 per share, from $16.4 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Regis earned 40 cents per share, beating market estimates of 31 cents.

Shares of the Minneapolis-based company closed at $17.9 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.