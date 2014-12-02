Dec 2 Regnon SA :

* Newcredit OÜ buys 104,000,108 shares of company at 0.10 zlotys per share

* After purchase of shares Newcredit OÜ together with its affiliated unit raise their stake in company to 27.29 percent (130,242,750 shares) from 9.75 percent (or 26,242,642 shares) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)