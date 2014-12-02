BRIEF-Chinese Universe Publishing and Media's Q1 net profit up 24.1 pct y/y
April 25 Chinese Universe Publishing And Media Co Ltd
Dec 2 Regnon SA :
* Newcredit OÜ buys 104,000,108 shares of company at 0.10 zlotys per share
* After purchase of shares Newcredit OÜ together with its affiliated unit raise their stake in company to 27.29 percent (130,242,750 shares) from 9.75 percent (or 26,242,642 shares) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 25 Chinese Universe Publishing And Media Co Ltd
BRUSSELS, April 25 Video-sharing platforms such as Google's YouTube and Vimeo will have to take measures to protect citizens from content containing hate speech and incitement to violence under measures voted by EU lawmakers on Tuesday.