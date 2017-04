Nov 28 Regnon SA :

* Reported on Thursday Artur Grendys sold its entire 8.9 pct stake (23,964,922 shares) in the company

* Additionally, Canuela Holdings Limited sold its entire 7.43 pct stake (20,000,000 shares) in the company

* Aforementioned transactions were privately negotiated outside the market

