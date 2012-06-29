By Jonathan Gould and Huw Jones
| FRANKFURT/LONDON June 29
FRANKFURT/LONDON June 29 Global banking
regulators have mapped out how they will tighten up supervision
of big domestic banks from 2016 in a bid to avoid calling on
taxpayers if they fail.
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision has already set
out how the world's top 29 banks such as Deutsche Bank
, Goldman Sachs and HSBC must hold
extra capital from 2016.
On Friday, the committee set out how the next tier down of
lenders, the so-called domestic systemically important banks or
D-SIBs, will be treated.
This second batch of banks has presented a challenge as some
are owned by some of the top 29 global banks - or G-SIBS - which
will already have to hold extra capital.
Regulators say this has raised the issue of where the extra
capital for D-SIBs would sit - at the parent or locally?
In its consultation document, the committee said home
supervisors of the top 29 global banks should make sure they are
adequately capitalised to cover requirements of all local
regulators where the bank has operations.
"Home authorities should impose the higher of either the
D-SIB or G-SIB (loss-absorbing) requirements in the case where
the banking group has been identified as a D-SIB in the home
jurisdiction as well as a G-SIB," the committee said.
National regulators will have discretion to decide what form
extra supervision should take, the committee said.
This discretionary approach contrasts with the globally set
fixed rules for extra capital buffers the top banks must comply
with.
The committee also said it had "no intention" to change the
rules that allow local regulators to impose additional loss
absorbency requirements on the local subsidiaries of globally
important banks within their jurisdiction.
This will give flexibility to countries like Britain, Spain,
Sweden and Switzerland which are forcing their banks to hold far
more capital than the globally agreed minimums.
The committee's principles require supervisors of a bank to
cooperate with each other when calculating extra capital
requirements to ensure consistency and avoid "double counting."
All banks across the world must have core capital buffers of
at least 7 percent of risk weighted assets under a global accord
known as Basel III which is being phased in from January.
Capital requirements for the top banks and next tier down
would be on top of that 7 percent minimum.
The Basel Committee said Friday's paper is out for
consultation and requested banks to comment by Aug. 1.