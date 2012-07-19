* Telecom regulator suspends mobile carriers' sales
* Watchdog halts sales of health plans until September
* Government urges banks to pass on cheaper borrowing
* Online retailer suffers under consumer group's scrutiny
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, July 19 The one thing growing faster
than Brazil's middle class: their complaints about lousy
service.
Officials have heard and they made clear in recent weeks
that if companies want to sell to Brazilian consumers, they will
have to make necessary investments -- or they will face sales
restrictions, public ridicule or worse.
The latest agency knocking skulls is telecom watchdog
Anatel, which will ban sales by the worst wireless carrier in
each of Brazil's states starting Monday, after surging
complaints about spotty coverage.
The unprecedented measures caught even the most irate
consumer advocates by surprise, but they reinforce investors'
rising concerns about the government's eagerness to cajole more
capital spending out of companies in a struggling economy.
"It should be clear to investors by now -- lots of companies
in Brazil are growing fast with great returns, but there are a
lot of unhappy consumers being masked by those financial
results," sai d Renan Ferraciolli, the head of regulation for
consumer group Procon in Sao Paulo.
That could mean slower and more expensive growth for
businesses trying to tap Brazilian household consumption, the
key driver of growth in Latin America's largest economy and an
enduring bright spot amid sagging global demand.
Brazil's largely autonomous federal agencies have dominated
the recent crackdown on subpar service. A senior government
source told Reuters on Thursday that the Anatel action was not
the result of a concerted push from President Dilma Rousseff.
Still, investors have taken notice, turning more cautious on
sectors from telecom and healthcare to retail and even the
country's famously profitable banks.
CLIMBING THE WALLS
Anatel's penalties shook stocks immediately, wiping out 11
percent of the market value of Brazil's No.2 wireless carrier
TIM Participações in two days, with knock-on effects
for parent company Telecom Italia.
TIM got the brunt of the regulatory punishment, with sales
suspended in 19 of 26 states, because it was reportedly the
subject of the most complaints among the companies involved.
Anatel said the operator led indices of dropped calls,
overloaded networks and bad customer service.
"Anatel is sending a clear message: either companies invest
more or sell less," BTG Pactual analysts led by Carlos Sequeira
told clients in a note that suggested caution when investing in
the sector. "We anticipate revenues and capital expenditures to
remain under pressure."
TIM said it was "quite surprised by such an extreme
measure," in a statement on the penalties, calling the sales
suspension "disproportional" and "anti-competitive."
The carrier also sent text messages to clients on Thursday,
assuring it was investing in the quality of its services.
TIM had garnered the most complaints of any company in
Brazil on consumer rights website Reclame Aqui -- a list loaded
with telecoms, e-commerce sites and other retailers.
"I lost business because nobody could reach me," said TIM
client Lafael Gonzaga, who works in beverage distribution in the
northeastern city of Salvador. The interview on his mobile phone
was interrupted, perhaps unsurprisingly, by spotty reception.
Gonzaga complained on the website that he had resorted to
climbing trees and scaling walls for a better cell connection.
TIM and rival operators Grupo Oi and Claro, run
by America Movil, have to present investment plans to
improve service within 30 days before they can resume sales in
designated states.
Private health plans will have to wait longer after federal
regulator ANS blocked 37 providers from selling coverage due to
excessive wait times for exams and surgery. The suspensions,
which took effect this week, will run until September at the
earliest, when the agency makes its next quarterly review.
Shares of health service providers Amil and
Qualicorp lost 4 and 5 percent respectively in the
week following the ANS announcement.
PRESIDENT LEANS ON BANKS
President Rousseff has also brought more pressure to bear on
the country's banks, which have reputations for unparalleled
profitability even as they topped lists of consumer complaints.
As the central bank cut borrowing costs to record lows this
year, Rousseff's administration strongly urged lenders to reduce
the cost of consumer credit in tandem, driving markets rates
lower with aggressive offers by public banks.
Shares of Brazil's biggest banks fell about 20 percent since
the government began pressing for lenders to cut rates, as
measured by the MSCI Brazil Large Financials index.
Brazil's No.1 online retailer B2W has also seen
50 percent of its market value vanish since Procon began trying
in November to suspend its sales following thousands of
complaints about delayed deliveries and a misleading website.
B2W has invested more heavily in logistics and customer
service to reverse its slipping market share and eroding public
image. The retailer said its isolated troubles did not merit
punitive measures and appealed the penalties.
Maria Rachel Coelho, a Procon lawyer in Rio de Janeiro, said
a slow-moving judiciary has traditionally interfered with the
group's efforts to hold companies accountable, but reinvigorated
government watchdogs like Anatel should get their attention.
"It's surprising. We've never had such a drastic measure
from a federal institution," Coelho said. "This should encourage
other agencies to be more proactive."