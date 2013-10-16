LONDON Oct 16 Regulators should curb
off-exchange trading in so-called dark pools to ensure investors
see tighter spreads and face lower costs, the head of the World
Federation of Exchanges (WFE) said on Wednesday.
Dark pools are electronic trading networks that allow
investors to buy and sell stocks anonymously, in private deals
so other shareholders are not aware of the trades. Some of the
details are made public but only after the market has closed.
The pools sprung up as a result of regulation which allowed
alternative trading venues to compete with traditional
exchanges. They are typically used by large fund managers and
banks who regularly trade large volumes of stocks.
They have been rising in popularity in recent years,
accounting for 5.84 percent of all European share trade in
September, more than double the 2.8 percent volume recorded in
September 2011, according to Thomson Reuters and Markit data.
In the U.S., more than a third of stocks are traded through
dark pools.
In a closing address at the European Exchanges Summit in
London, WFE Chief Executive Huseyin Erkan said regulation
intended to promote competition has "been misused to enable
growth in areas designed to avoid competition".
Referring to WFE research, Erkan said the effect of dark
pools has been wider spreads on prices of securities and less
liquidity in on-exchange markets, making them less efficient for
investors.
"There is a need for some of that OTC (over the counter)
trading, there is a need for some of that anonymity. However,
the regulators, as well as the exchanges, have to sit down and
think about what is really good for the public," he said.
Erkan, the former head of the Istanbul Stock Exchange, said
regulators should follow the lead of Australia and Canada, which
have already taken steps to control dark pools.
In Canada rules setting minimum sizes for dark orders that
do not give a significantly better price than public exchanges
have been in place for a year.
In March, Australia proposed new rules that would create a
minimum threshold for orders in dark pools and improve
disclosure and supervision of off-exchange trading.
"It is a good indication of effective regulation, which...
has actually shown enhancement in market quality," Erkan said of
those measures.
The European Union has proposed caps on dark pool trading in
the next revision of Markets in Financial Instruments
Directive(MiFID), currently under discussion in Brussels.
In the U.S., the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority
(FINRA), last month filed a proposal that would see alternative
trading systems (ATSs) required to report weekly volume and
number of trades.
Dark pool proponents say the competition the alternative
trading venues provide has kept trading prices on exchanges in
line, and that if dark pools did not exist, trading prices would
likely be much higher.
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)