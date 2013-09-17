By Marc Jones
LONDON, Sept 17
LONDON, Sept 17 Below are the comments by
central bank policymakers and regulation experts made at a
conference hosted by the London School of Economics.
will be updated throughout the day.
Peter Praet, European Central Bank Executive Board member
ASSET QUALITY REVIEW
"We will provide what are the basic parameters of the
exercise so that the banks can prepare for that... The exercise
will take some time. We have to do data validation. What the
sector really needs is to have some information on the
ingredients of this exercise."
"The asset quality review followed by the stress test, we
will communicate by mid-October AQR the broad lines of the
exercise and the governance of the exercise. That is key to
providing information, the response to the problem of asymmetry
of information."
Europe's capital market is heavily dependent on banks which
is a "bit of a problem" as it generates large amounts of
private, opaque information.
"Because we deal with opaque information, when there is a
shock in the system it creates a big effects. The asset quality
review is aimed to reduce a little this gap of information that
paralyses the market."
"When you look at the price to book value on the Continent
you find 0.5 or 0.6 on average. If you look at the U.S. it's one
or one plus."
"There are a number of reasons. One is that there is money
to be invested in banks and nobody knows exactly what the
situation is because of opaque information."
LIQUIDITY
"We are ready to provide liquidity to banks as we have done
before in difficult environments
SHADOW BANKING
Two key shifts were underway as risks move from mainstream
banking to shadow banking, and from mainstream banking to end
users of financial products like pensions.
Regulators were now trying to "disconnect" mainstream
banking from shadow banking, some of which was incorporated
inside banks such as money market funds.
"It's very difficult to know how that is going to work. It's
difficult to see how the transition is going to happen. How do
we manage the transition, that is the key problem today."