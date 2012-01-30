* New proposals to strengthen collateral rules on stock
lending
* Concerns remain over retailisation of complex products
* ETFs should be labelled with identifier
By Anjuli Davies
LONDON, Jan 30 Exchange traded funds must
disclose whether they lend out securities and give greater
detail on the collateral they hold, the European Union's market
watchdog (ESMA) proposed on Monday.
ESMA released new draft rules aimed at addressing concerns
about the complexity and counterparty risks involved although it
delayed a decision about proposals on the sale of ETFs to retail
investors that would divide products based on their complexity.
ETFs - funds tracking baskets of shares, bonds or
commodities that are traded like stocks - have become
increasingly popular among retail investors seeking cheap access
to indices without having to buy the underlying securities.
Some ETFs lend some of the shares out for a fee while
holding other assets as collateral.
"The aim of these guidelines is to enhance investor
protection and limit the risk of certain practices by
strengthening, in particular, the standards applicable to
collateral received in the context of activities such as
securities lending," Steven Maijoor, Chair of the European
Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said in a statement.
Under the new proposals, ESMA would require funds to
disclose in prospectuses if they make use of securities lending,
along with specific criteria and disclosure requirements about
the quality and diversification of collateral posted.
COMPLEX OR NOT?
For synthetic ETFs, which use derivatives to generate index
returns, ESMA will apply the same rules on collateral management
as for securities lending.
In October, Laurence Fink, CEO of BlackRock (BLK.N), the
world's largest asset manager and owner of ETF provider iShares,
called on U.S. lawmakers to ban synthetic funds from calling
themselves exchange-traded funds, arguing they are too "opaque."
ESMA proposed that all ETFs should be labelled, requiring
the use of an "identifier" and is seeking feedback on provisions
for an adequate level of protection of retail investors dealing
on the secondary market.
The watchdog said concerns remained about the sale of
complex products to retail investors but there were no firm
proposals yet on whether to divide ETF products into "complex"
and "non-complex" groups or whether the sale of derivative-based
synthetic ETFs to retail investors should be restricted.
"ESMA will await the outcome of the negotiations on the
revised MiFID and stands ready to provide any further input on
this point at the appropriate stage," it said in the
consultation paper.
By the third quarter of 2010, the global ETF sector managed
$1.2 trillion of assets, after growing at an average annual rate
of 40 per cent in the past decade, data from the Financial
Stability Board shows.
The industry now has until March 30 to respond to the
guidelines before they are finalised for adoption in the second
quarter of the year.
As part of an overhaul of pan-European regulation, the
Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID) is seeking to
introduce a new classification of "complex" Undertakings for
Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS) which
allow financial institutions to sell funds into any European
Union country after approval from a single member state.
This will include structured products and more complex
exchange-traded funds that are wrapped inside a UCITS fund and
will mean providers will have to apply appropriate safeguards
when selling complex UCITS.