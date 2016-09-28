LONDON, Sept 28 (IFR) - UK financial regulators are seeking
to tighten the new regime to monitor the behaviour of senior
managers just six months after it first came into force.
The Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential
Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, published a
series of consultation papers that propose tweaks to the rules
that will make it harder for firms they regulate to get around
the new rules.
"Generally, we have observed that firms are taking their
responsibilities seriously and have broadly got the regime
right," said Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the FCA. "But we
recognise culture change takes time and there is still more to
do. So we have to keep a watchful eye on the progress firms are
making."
Most of the problems have stemmed from switching over to the
new regime, via grandfathering notifications, which may have
left it unclear which manager is ultimately responsible for
particular functions.
"In some cases, the FCA has seen evidence of overlapping or
unclear allocation of responsibilities," said Bailey. "In other
cases firms appear to be sharing responsibility among more
junior staff, obscuring who is genuinely responsible."
The FCA said this went "against the intent" of the new
senior managers and certification regime.
The amendments will also make it harder for individuals with
poor conduct records to move into other regulated firms because
their previous employers feel unable to offer references.
In a connected move, bonuses that are transferred or "bought
out" by new employers when a regulated senior manager changes
firm will now be eligible to be forfeited or clawed back under
proposals relating to remuneration.
Alexandra Beidas, partner at law firm Linklaters, said this
could lead to problems, as the new employer would have to act on
the instructions of the individual's former employer if such
action had to be taken.
"This is likely to lead to an awkward situation for the new
employer and new employee as the new employer will not have all
the facts. But the rules may well achieve their aim of acting as
a deterrent to any "rolling bad apples"," she said.
The FCA and PRA have also had to amend rules regarding
remuneration so that they fit into renewed European guidelines
under the fourth Capital Requirements Directive. That stopped an
attempt by the UK to get around the cap on variable remuneration
of up to 200% of basic salary.
Many of the proposals seek to look at firms' cultures in
more detail, giving guidance on the "duty of responsibility" a
senior manager must have in such a role. Last December the FCA
dropped its overall review of banking culture.
"Knowing who is responsible for what is critical for firms
and regulators and we have seen genuine engagement on this from
the board down," said Bailey, who noted in a separate article
that culture was "not a tangible thing that can be taken down
from a shelf and inspected."
He said that culture was shaped by influences such as the
structure of incentives, risk management and how effective
management and a firm's governance was, but primarily stemmed
from senior managers setting "the right tone from the top".
In other measures, UK branches of overseas banks will have
to adopt the same whistleblowing guidelines as their
UK-headquartered counterparts.
Such firms have to give staff instructions on how to
whistleblow and have a director in charge of this process.
However, unlike in the US, the regulators will not incentivise
whistleblowing through making payments to whistleblowers from
any fines that result from the information provided.
The regulators also said the senior managers regime should
also now apply to all non-executive directors and the most
senior legal staff at regulated firms.
Most of the new proposals are now subject to consultation
until early January with a view to amending the rules next year.
However, those relating to remuneration will take effect by the
end of the year to cover any awards made next year.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink)