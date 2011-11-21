(Adds FSB press conference in Seoul)

By Rachel Armstrong and Huw Jones

SINGAPORE/LONDON Nov 21 The regulatory overhaul in western economies is accelerating moves by the finance industry to do more business in Asia, according to a survey of global business leaders released on Monday.

Executives questioned by international law firm Allen & Overy (A&O) were mainly in favour of countries harmonising their regulatory regimes.

However, the report said, national political interests appeared to be trumping international co-ordination, meaning the regulatory landscape was looking increasingly fragmented.

Alan Ewins, a regulation partner at A&O's Hong Kong office, said the trend of finance moving to east from west began with the financial crisis as firms seek better growth.

"One only needs to look at the pattern of job losses in financial services in Europe and the hiring that is going on in Asia to see that banks are reallocating their resources."

The report found 62 percent of executives surveyed wanted more regulatory harmonisation, with the most support coming from those in India, Singapore and Thailand. Some 65 percent of executives in South Korea wanted less harmonisation.

LURE OF GROWTH

Asian countries have all signed up to the G20 group of leading economies' commitments to regulatory change, including tougher rules on bank capital and derivative trading.

The G20's regulatory task force, the Financial Stability Board, launched its Asian consultative group of regulators and central bankers from across the region on Monday.

The consultative group discussed the impact of the new global framework that will impose capital surcharges on the world's biggest banks, known as G-SIFIs, and the risk of spillover into Asia of the euro zone debt crisis.

FSB Secretary General Svein Andresen said he was not aware banks were moving operations to Asia for regulatory reasons.

"If they are doing so for regulatory reasons, it cannot be because of the G-SIFI requirements, because those would apply to these institutions wherever they are," Andresen told reporters.

"If financial institutions in other parts of the world are moving operations or expanding operations in Asia, then no doubt that has what to do with the fact that economic activity in the region is high and high wealth is accumulating," Andresen said.

Asia fared relatively better during the financial crisis than Europe and the United States, with governments not facing the same political pressure for a complete rewriting of regulatory rule books.

"While the west seems to be focused on constraining business through regulation, the east is doing all it can to harness the potential of business to fuel growth. The competition between markets to attract business is only going to intensify," Ewins said.

While financial institutions may be keen to shift more resources over to Asia, the survey found China was seen as the toughest market to enter, with 20 percent of respondents naming it ahead of the United states which had 18 percent. (Additional reporting by Choonsik Yoo in Seoul; Editing by Dan Lalor)