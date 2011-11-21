* FSB Asia group launched as first of six regional groups

* Members see higher market volatilities due to euro crisis

* Asia better capitalised than before to deal with (Adds details, quotes)

SEOUL, Nov 21 Top Asian central bankers and financial regulators said they discussed the possibility of currency swaps and other measures to deal with rising financial market volatility and possible capital outflows at a meeting in Seoul on Monday.

The meeting was held to launch the Asian consultative group for the Financial Stability Board (FSB), tasked by the Group of 20 leading economies (G20) to coordinate the global regulatory response to the financial crisis.

Among the policy options discussed was the currency swaps between member countries, said Bank of Korea Governor Kim Choong-soo, who co-chairs the group together with the Malaysian central bank chief Zeti Akhtar Aziz.

"What we discussed today was.... the (fact) that most Asian nations have commonly faced volatilities in capital markets," Kim told reporters after the meeting.

"They include discussions about the effectiveness of currency swaps and the establishment of the global financial safety net," he said. ""Particularly, discussions were made about the usefulness of having a regional financial arrangement to cope with such difficulties."

Many of Asia's fast-growing emerging economies have enjoyed a rush of capital flowing into their high-yielding assets over the past two years or so but are now worried about a sudden reversal in the flow led by European lenders and investors.

FSB Secretary General Svein Anderesen said central banks in areas outside Europe would be able to step in to help in case of funding problems in hard currencies arising from the deleveraging among European banks.

"If those signs of the reduced (financing) role begin to show up in advancing premium and illiquidity in other swaps markets, then central banks can take appropriate steps," Anderesen said.

Malaysian central bank governor Zeti said Asian financial institutions were now stronger and better capitalised than before to deal with any such impact on funding situation from the euro zone's debt crisis.

The Asian consultative group, the first of six such regional groups to be established, comprises financial regulatory agencies from 16 economies in the region. (Reporting by Yoo Choonsik; Editing by David Chance & Kim Coghill)