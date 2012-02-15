* Borrowers can seek compensation for wrongful foreclosure
* Deadline extended to July 31 from April 30
* So far, 89,000 borrowers have requested reviews
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, Feb 15 Homeowners who believe
improper foreclosure actions were taken against them in 2009 and
2010 will get more time to seek compensation from U.S. banks.
As part of an April 2011 settlement with federal bank
regulators, 14 banks agreed to hire independent consultants to
determine if errors or legal violations occurred in the steps
they took to foreclose on a borrower in 2009 and 2010.
Homeowners -- whether they lost their homes or are still in
them -- can ask the consultants to review their cases as part of
this process, and on Wednesday the Office of the Comptroller of
the Currency and the Federal Reserve said homeowners will have
an additional 90 days to make such a request.
The original deadline of April 30 has been extended to July
31, the regulators said.
If the review finds there were problems with a foreclosure
that resulted in financial harm to a homeowner then that
homeowner will be eligible for compensation. The form of that
compensation has not yet been determined.
Among the 14 banks taking part in the settlement are Bank of
America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc
, Wells Fargo & Co, and Ally Financial Inc.
Last week, those same five big bank reached a $25 billion
settlement with 49 states and federal agencies to resolve
allegations of mortgage abuses.
That settlement requires the banks to cut mortgage debt
amounts and extend $2,000 payments to borrowers who lost their
homes to foreclosure.
Under the April 2011 settlement with federal bank
regulators, more than 89,000 requests for a review had been made
as of Feb. 5, an OCC spokesman said.
The regulators said they hope extending the deadline will
provide additional time to make homeowners aware that they can
ask to have their cases reviewed.
There have been 3.2 million completed foreclosures since the
financial crisis began in September 2008, according to
CoreLogic, a real estate data company.
Banks and the regulators have been sending mailings to
homeowners who may be eligible for the review and are also using
public advertisements to alert homeowners about the review
process.