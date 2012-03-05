* Lawmakers urge CFTC to act as gas nears $4 a gallon
* Nearly 70 lawmakers say CFTC inaction has hit US consumers
* Energy costs top election issue for all sides
By Christopher Doering
WASHINGTON, March 5 U.S. Democratic
lawmakers called on the country's futures regulator to crack
down on excessive speculation in oil markets as rising gasoline
prices moves to the forefront of the U.S. election campaign.
In a letter to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission, 23 senators and 45 members of the House of
Representatives called on the agency to stop "dragging its feet"
on implementing new regulations to stop Wall Street from
dominating the oil market.
Meanwhile, gasoline prices are soaring, despite plenty of
supply and low demand, the lawmakers charge.
"As the cost for American people to fill their gas tanks
continues to skyrocket, the CFTC continues to drag its feet on
imposing strict speculation limits to eliminate, prevent, or
diminish excessive oil speculation," the members of Congress
told the commissioners in a letter.
"We urge you to take immediate action to impose strong and
meaningful position limits, and to utilize all authorities
available to you to make sure that the price of oil and gasoline
reflects the fundamentals of supply and demand."
The letter was signed by Senators Barbara Boxer, Bernie
Sanders and John Rockefeller and Representatives Rosa DeLauro,
among others. All the signers were Democrats except for Sanders,
an independent.
U.S. gasoline prices have jumped nearly 30 cents over the
past month and now average $3.77 a gallon, according to data
from the American Automobile Association.
Some analysts argue that there is little evidence of
excessive speculation in oil markets and that prices are moving
over concerns in the Middle East and strong demand from
developing countries such as China and India.
Concern over Iran sanctions could drive oil prices higher
yet and push American gasoline prices above the psychological
barrier of $4 a gallon in the coming months.
Such lofty prices could spell trouble for President Barack
Obama as he gears up for the November elections. Obama has been
talking up the issue in campaign-style stops in recent days,
saying there was no quick fix to the problem. Last week in New
Hampshire, he called for an end to tax breaks for the country's
prosperous oil and gas companies.
Republicans, eager to blame the Obama Administration for the
rising fuel costs, say the country is paying for the decisions
by the White House to limit offshore oil drilling and delaying
approval of the Keystone Canada-to-Texas oil pipeline.
Democrats are also urging the administration to tap the
country's strategic reserves, something the White House has said
it was considering.
The CFTC's groundbreaking position limits rule, contested
in courts by the financial industry, aims to restrict the number
of contracts a trader can hold in 28 commodities including oil,
was narrowly approved by the agency's five commissioners last
October.
The measure was part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank law that was
designed to bring tough new oversight to Wall Street, including
limiting excessive speculation.
The futures regulator, straining with a huge workload
drafting the new rules, has said it could implement limits for
the spot month by June, but the regulator must first finish its
swaps definition before it can do so.
The final limits for all contract months can only be set a
few months after the agency has collected a year's worth of
swaps data, a process that is expected to end in August.
The financial industry sued the CFTC in December, arguing
the agency overstepped its bounds by imposing a rule that was
riddled with flaws and had the potential to irreparably harm
their members and the public.
