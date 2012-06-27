* Clearer regulation of alternative platforms suggested
LONDON, June 27 Alternative funding platforms
that have sprung up to help fill a gap in the market left by
high street banks reining in lending could face tighter
regulations under proposed amendments to the Financial Services
Bill going through the British parliament's House of Lords.
The platforms, which include peer-to-peer lending websites
such as Funding Circle and Zopa, allow people to provide funding
directly to businesses or individuals either through loans or,
in the case of Crowdcube, by investing in shares in a company.
The suggested amendments to the bill, which sets out the
planned overhaul of Britain's regulatory framework and is
expected to be passed by the end of the year, call for a new
regime to authorise such platforms.
They also suggest that the new Financial Conduct Authority
(FCA) should look beyond regulated financial services when
considering competition in the market.
The FCA and the Prudential Regulation Authority are two new
supervisory bodies being created to replace the Financial
Services Authority (FSA), which is being scrapped as part of
wider reform to shake up supervision of banks and markets.
"These alternative models have been slow to emerge partly
because our regulatory authorities are only empowered to concern
themselves with competition among regulated firms," said Simon
Deane-Johns, a lawyer at Keystone Law and co-founder of Zopa.
Deane-Johns, who advised on the proposed amendments, pointed
out that some alternative funding activities are unregulated
while others are partially regulated. The lack of clear rules by
which they must operate has created uncertainty, which is
holding back the growth of the market, he said.
"It is unrealistic to assume that new business models will
thrive without some alteration to the regulatory framework," he
said. "Investors are confused about whether they are acting
unlawfully when using some platforms."
With small firms struggling for funding as banks, facing
higher capital requirements, cut back lending, the
Conservative-led coalition government has been seeking to get
much-needed cash flowing to boost investment and job creation.
In March a government commissioned task force looking to
increase non-bank funding estimated a shortfall in financing for
small companies of up to 59 billion pounds ($92 billion) over
the next five years and recommended direct government support to
aid the growth of alternative lenders.