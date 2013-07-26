* Securitisations could be considered funds in new rule

* Investing without skin-in-the-game banned but punishments light

* Money managers resent cost of compliance

By Owen Sanderson

LONDON, July 26 (IFR) - Structured products are at risk of being caught by European regulations designed for hedge funds, unless the main fund jurisdictions of Ireland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands fill in the regulatory gaps.

The regulation, called the Alternative Investment Fund Management Directive (AIFMD), came into force on Monday across Europe, and is aimed at tightening up disclosure and marketing in the hedge fund industry, as well as restricting the scope of possible hedge fund investments. Worst of all, it requires formal remuneration policies.

It brings the largely unregulated world of hedge funds and private equity into the regulated sphere, and has caused consternation across Mayfair as intensely private institutions have had to adapt to the new regime.

The problem for structured products SPVs is that legally, they look an awful lot like funds. They undertake investments in accordance with defined guidelines, and they pool investor capital for a common purpose. Narrower definitions would exclude some hedge funds - for example, those that are privately marketed.

"Many of the provisions of AIFMD were designed with the investment fund industry in mind and therefore would not be a ready fit for the structured finance world," said Shay Lydon, funds partner at Matheson, a law firm in Dublin.

To deal with this issue, AIFMD has a carve out for securitisations. Unfortunately, this too is hard to define.

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), responsible for implementing AIFMD, has used a definition first penned by the ECB in 2009 when it was trying to collect statistics on "Financial Vehicle Corporations".

Fans of regulatory consistency will note this is a different definition to that employed in bank regulation defined in the Capital Requirements Directive/Regulation and implemented by the European Banking Authority (EBA).

Issuers of structured notes have been trying to argue since 2009 that they should not be caught by the FVC definition. However, structures that are not "financial vehicle corporations" might end up being "alternative investment funds".

Germany and the UK have anticipated the issue, with BaFin and the FCA issuing guidance to give securitisation issuers confidence. For Germany, the ambiguity of AIFMD, and the chance that SPV sponsors could be criminalised through an accident of drafting, makes the legislation unconstitutional without further guidance.

"We don't think the Central Bank of Ireland, or for that matter, regulators in the other big SPV jurisdictions, such as Luxembourg and The Netherlands, actually want to bring SPVs and their managers into AIFMD," said Christian Donagh, structured finance partner at Matheson in Dublin.

"But if they don't want to regulate SPVs and their managers, they will need to provide clear exemptions as the UK and Germany have done."

DILIGENCE AND DISCLOSURE

AIFMD affects buyers, as well as sellers, of structured finance. Institutions that have become Alternative Investment Funds will no longer be able to buy structured finance that does not meet "skin-in-the-game" rules, which require issuers to keep 5% of their securitisations.

This matches up with rules for banks, though the punishment for getting it wrong is less severe.

"The biggest difference between 122A [risk retention in bank regulation] and AIFMD risk retention is the consequences," said Jim Waddington, structured finance partner at Dechert in London. "Banks get hit with punitive capital charges, but this doesn't really make sense in a fund context, and forcing a fund to sell will only hurt the investors in that fund. So there's some general language about getting compliant".

The regulation says that the AIFM should "consider taking some corrective action, such as hedging, selling or reducing the exposure or approaching the party in breach such corrective action should always be in the interest of the investors and should not involve any direct obligation to sell the assets immediately."

Most new deals in Europe meet these risk retention requirements, but they are expected to squash new issue CLO supply by restricting the market to managers that can put up 5% of the deal from their own funds, rather than client funds. One CLO manager, GoldenTree Asset Management, has already done a euro-denominated CLO which sources said it placed to US and Korean investors, avoiding the need to comply with the rules.

INDUSTRY OF AIFMD

Preparation for the AIFMD deadline has been inconvenient for hedge fund managers, but some believe there has been too much fuss about it.

"It's the millennium bug," said one, speaking on condition of anonymity. "There is a whole industry of consultants, lawyers and so on pushing this, while at the big money managers, the BlackRocks and Fidelitys of this world, there are whole teams of people pushing through AIFMD compliance."

Shortly after the conversation, he went on to call a law firm about his own firm's AIFMD effort.

The regulation has been criticised by numerous investment professionals. BNY Mellon surveyed 70 respondents worldwide from companies with over USD5trn of assets under management.

It found that half of the respondents said uncertainty remained in their firms, while a third were fearful of not complying on time and negative financial implications.

Half of the respondents believed their firm would be disadvantaged in some way over the medium term, and just 18% believed there would be a benefit. And while 58% have a project team in place, 73% did not expect to apply for authorisation before 2014.

The survey revealed an estimated one-off cost of compliance ranging from USD300k to USD1m, although respondents were unsure about the cost of depository services.

In addition, 67% said AIFMD would lead to a reduction in the number of alternative funds, while 39% believed their organisation would close some funds, move funds out of the EU, or merge funds. And two-thirds believed the cost and complexity of compliance would lead to reduced investor choice. (Reporting By Owen Sanderson, Editing by Anil Mayre and Julian Baker)