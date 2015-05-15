(For other news from Reuters Financial Regulation Summit, click
By Huw Jones, Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham
LONDON May 15 British banks must rewrite
contracts for senior staff to comply with new European Union
rules banning top-up "allowances" that breach a cap on bonuses,
the Bank of England (BoE) has said.
Banks have been giving key staff allowances on a monthly or
quarterly basis to bump up their basic pay and soften the impact
of the curb on bonuses - which can be no more than fixed pay or
twice that amount with shareholder approval.
Last October the EU's banking watchdog, the European Banking
Authority (EBA), said the bulk of allowances being paid to
thousands of bankers, mostly in the UK, breached the EU bonus
cap law as they were discretionary payments.
BoE Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey has told banks they have
to change their pay contracts to comply with EBA rules.
"Many of them don't need to rip them up. They need to amend
the terms," Bailey told the Reuters Financial Regulation Summit.
"The effect is to make the allowances more fixed and the
scope to withdraw them is that much more limited," he added.
Bailey, who heads the BoE's supervisory arm, the Prudential
Regulation Authority, said the EBA's guidance came too late to
apply it to pay and bonuses awarded for 2014, but will apply for
2015.
He reiterated his opposition to the bonus cap on the grounds
that it causes fixed pay to go up, making it harder for
regulators to claw back pay when misconduct is uncovered.
"It's a bad policy and it's got the wrong incentives," said
Bailey, who marks 30 years at the BoE this month.
Britain failed to stop the bonus law being passed and
withdrew a legal challenge in the EU's courts.
Banks last week criticised the EBA rules for not being
"proportionate" and too inflexible by forcing lenders to defer
portions of even very modest bonuses over several years,
creating an administrative headache.
But the EBA said it was not possible under the EU law to
grant waivers on deferrals.
Bailey said Britain has been applying bank remuneration
rules more lightly on smaller firms but it was unclear how this
could continue under EBA's new rules.
"I don't want to change from what we are doing and what we
are doing is applying proportionality. It's still a very live
issue," Bailey told the summit, held at the Reuters office in
London.
PPI CUT-OFF?
Bailey said the banking sector was "substantially more
robust" since the BoE's stress test of lenders last year but
misconduct still casts a shadow over the sector.
Several of Britain's banks have been fined for alleged
manipulation of interest rate benchmarks and currency markets.
Banks have also set aside more than 24 billion pounds ($38
billion) in compensation for mis-selling loan insurance, known
as PPI, and ratings agency Standard & Poor's said that could
rise by another 5 billion pounds.
The Financial Conduct Authority is considering whether to
set a cut off point for claims and Bailey said there was a need
to find some way of finishing the process.
"The thing about PPI is the process for dealing with it has
not been designed with an end point. Eventually there has to be.
There must be a point where you say enough is enough, but that
isn't easy," he said.
Bailey said he assumed there would be a "fair degree of
continuity" in regulatory policy since the centre-right
Conservative Party was returned to government last week.
"My overwhelming desire is to see greater stability in the
institutional structure of regulation. We need it to be stable,"
Bailey said.
($1 = 0.6330 pounds)
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)