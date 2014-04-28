(For other news from Reuters Financial Regulation Summit, click
By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON, April 28 The U.S. swaps regulator
plans to research whether U.S. banks' overseas trading activity
is complying with its rules, a senior official said on Monday,
as Wall Street adapts to new rules for the $690 trillion global
market.
Scott O'Malia, a Republican member of the Commodity Futures
Trading Commision, said he had asked the agency's staff for a
legal opinion on whether U.S. banks were possibly evading its
rules when doing business in Europe.
"I've asked for a memo or legal guidance from the chairman's
staff ... about how people are organizing, and how they are
executing trades in Europe," O'Malia said at the Reuters
Financial Regulation Summit. "There's just a lot of questions."
O'Malia said the staff agreed to research the issue. It's
not clear if the inquiry will lead to any enforcement actions,
or further policy changes.
Swaps in the United States must be traded on regulated
platforms from the beginning of this year, and U.S. banks need
to comply if they do business abroad from an affiliate that is
guaranteed by the parent company.
But this means higher costs for clients in Europe - which is
lagging behind in its swap trading rules - and many have shifted
away their business to subsidiaries of U.S. banks that are not
guaranteed, or to non-U.S. banks.
Swaps are used for a broad range of purposes, including to
hedge future interest rate expenses and other costs.
"Do people want to trade in Europe to execute without the
(rules)? I think the answer at this point is 'yes'. And how will
that play out?" O'Malia said at the summit.
Agency staff may request information from banks on the issue
as its inquiry proceeds, he added.
Before the crisis, swaps used to be traded largely over the
phone in bilateral agreements between buyers and sellers, but
the 2010 Dodd-Frank law put an end to that, to make the market
less opaque and more resilient to financial shocks.
Much of what the legal opinion will focus on is what
constitutes a "guaranteed affiliate", and whether a bank can
carve out individual trades even if it is conducting the
business from such a unit with such a backstop.
"Do we view it by entity or by transaction ... There are a
number of people that have raised both options as this is how we
trade," O'Malia said. "This is an area that probably needs a lot
closer investigation and oversight," he said.
Three Wall Street trade groups have sued the CFTC over a
document laying out how its rules apply when U.S. banks are
doing business abroad, or with European and other foreign
clients from their U.S. offices.
The document was issued as "guidance" by agency staff, and
not as a formal rule, which requires a vote from the
commissioners. In the lawsuit, the groups accused the CFTC of
illegally avoiding a rigorous rulemaking process and failing to
study economic impacts of the regulation and its costs to
industry.
O'Malia in the past has also accused his agency of dodging
proper procedures, and has argued the guidance lacks teeth.
"If it doesn't comply with our guidance, what are you going
to do about it? ... guidance is not enforceable," O'Malia said
on Monday.
