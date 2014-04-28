(Adds background on high-frequency trading)
By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON, April 28 The U.S. swaps regulator
plans to research whether U.S. banks' overseas trading activity
is complying with its rules, a senior official said on Monday,
as Wall Street adapts to new rules for the $690 trillion global
market.
Scott O'Malia, a Republican member of the Commodity Futures
Trading Commision, said he had asked the agency's staff for a
legal opinion on whether U.S. banks were possibly evading its
rules when doing business in Europe.
"I've asked for a memo or legal guidance from the chairman's
staff ... about how people are organizing, and how they are
executing trades in Europe," O'Malia said at the Reuters
Financial Regulation Summit. "There's just a lot of questions."
O'Malia said the staff agreed to research the issue. It's
not clear if the inquiry will lead to any enforcement actions,
or further policy changes.
Swaps in the United States must be traded on regulated
platforms from the beginning of this year - called Swap
Execution Facilities, or SEFs - and U.S. banks need to comply if
they do business abroad from an affiliate that is guaranteed by
the parent company.
But this means higher costs for clients in Europe - which is
lagging behind in its swap trading rules - and many have shifted
away their business to subsidiaries of U.S. banks that are not
guaranteed, or to non-U.S. banks.
Swaps are used for a broad range of purposes, including to
hedge future interest rate expenses and other costs.
"Do people want to trade in Europe to execute without the
(rules)? I think the answer at this point is 'yes'. And how will
that play out?" O'Malia said at the summit.
No European platforms have yet registered with the CFTC
under a new regulation that allows them to comply with European
rules - and not the U.S. SEF rules - as long as the two are
comparable, O'Malia said. They need to do this by May 15.
Agency staff may request information from banks on the issue
as its inquiry proceeds, he added.
'CLOSER INVESTIGATION'
Before the crisis, swaps used to be traded largely over the
phone in bilateral agreements between buyers and sellers, but
the 2010 Dodd-Frank law put an end to that, to make the market
less opaque and more resilient to financial shocks.
Much of what the legal opinion will focus on is what
constitutes a "guaranteed affiliate", and whether a bank can
carve out individual trades even if it is conducting the
business from such a unit with such a backstop.
"Do we view it by entity or by transaction ... There are a
number of people that have raised both options as this is how we
trade," O'Malia said. "This is an area that probably needs a lot
closer investigation and oversight," he said.
Three Wall Street trade groups have sued the CFTC over a
document laying out how its rules apply when U.S. banks are
doing business abroad, or with European and other foreign
clients from their U.S. offices.
It was issued as "guidance" by agency staff, and not as a
formal rule, which requires a vote from the commissioners. In
the lawsuit, the groups accused the CFTC of illegally avoiding a
rigorous rulemaking process and failing to study economic
impacts of the regulation and its costs to industry.
O'Malia in the past has also accused his agency of dodging
proper procedures, and has argued the guidance lacks teeth.
"If it doesn't comply with our guidance, what are you going
to do about it? ... guidance is not enforceable," O'Malia said.
MORE RULES COMING
The CFTC is normally headed by a five-person commission, but
it is now down to just Acting Chairman Mark Wetjen, a Democrat,
and O'Malia, as three commissioner nominees await Senate
approval.
Still, the agency plans to keep a high pace in churning out
new rules, O'Malia said.
In the coming weeks, he expects the CFTC to clarify how
so-called package trades can be traded on SEFs. These
complicated deals that comprise more than one swap have so far
been exempt from the trading rules, holding down volumes.
The agency also plans to propose a rule to start clearing
non-deliverable forwards, a type of swap used in
foreign-exchange markets. Clearing is a first step towards SEF
trading, and so far, the CFTC only requires certain types of
interest rate and credit default swaps to be cleared.
The agency was also still working on possible new rules for
high-frequency trading, O'Malia said. The CFTC said in April
that it was investigating computerized trading to see if they
were breaching its rules.
It also published a study in September that could be the
first step to rein in the sector, which is often blamed for
market disruptions, and which is again in the spotlight because
of a new book by best-selling author Michael Lewis, which says
U.S. stock markets are rigged in favour of speed traders.
