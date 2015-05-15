(For other news from Reuters Financial Regulation Summit, click
Michelle Price
HONG KONG May 15 Mainland China needs at least
five million more qualified accountants if the country is to
raise corporate governance standards, the chief of an
international accountancy group said.
Anthony Harbinson, president of the Association of Chartered
Certified Accountants (ACCA), the global professional accounting
body, said China needed accountants for roles in government and
regulatory organisations, as well as for private companies.
"Mainland China wants to develop accountants in the millions
for both indigenous development and growth but also because
Chinese companies are expanding out beyond the borders of Asia
and they want people who understand what it's like in an
international market," he told the Reuters Financial Regulation
Summit in Hong Kong on Friday.
The quality of Chinese accounting and audit standards has
been called into question by international investors, following
a series of scandals that have seen mainland Chinese companies
listed overseas investigated for fraud or delisted.
Raising professional accountancy standards in China would
help foreign investors more easily scrutinise and compare
companies, especially as the country opens up its equity markets
to foreigners, he said.
"Investors do want to see what they're investing in. They
want to know is it real profit, is it real growth."
Boosting China's accountancy talent pool by between five and
ten million more professionals would help bring China in line
with developed markets such as Britain and Europe when measured
as a ratio of the overall population, he said.
According to the Chinese Institute of Certified Public
Accountants there are around 300,000 accountants in China which
has a population of 1.3 billion people.
This compares with around 327,000 accountants in the United
Kingdom which has a population of about 64 million people,
according to the UK's Financial Reporting Council.
The ACCA is currently training-up 40,000 students in China,
working through local Chinese universities, Harbinson said.
