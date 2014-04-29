(For other news from Reuters Financial Regulation Summit, click
here)
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON, April 29 A top U.S. federal
regulator said on Tuesday that it's going to "take a lot of
work" before officials can be confident that Wall Street banks
are not too complex to manage.
Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry said his agency has
a renewed focused on the issue, bolstering its supervision of
the big banks and requiring them to get a better handle on how
they manage risky activities across all units.
He also said the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
(OCC) is having an "active discussion" with big banks about how
to simplify their legal structures.
"There is a level of rationalization that needs to happen,"
Curry said at the Reuters Financial Regulation Summit. The OCC
oversees the nation's largest banks, along with the Federal
Reserve.
Curry, who has helmed the OCC since April 2012, said he
could not predict when regulators would be satisfied that banks
are not too big to manage effectively.
"I think that's the goal. I don't think I can predict when,"
he said. "It's going to take a lot of work."
The debate over whether banks are not only "too big to fail"
but also "too big to manage" was reignited in recent days.
Citigroup's top leaders said last week the bank needed
to do more to simplify itself after the Federal Reserve recently
denied the firm's request to return capital to shareholders.
And on Monday, Bank of America announced that it had
suspended its dividend and plans to buy back shares after
uncovering a mistake calculating its regulatory capital level.
The error, which had gone unnoticed by the firm and its
regulators for several years, had previously led it to overstate
its capital buffer by about $4 billion. The flub caused
observers to question how thoroughly banks and their regulators
are scrutinizing firms' books.
Curry said his agency plans to finalize its framework of
tougher expectations for banks' risk management, including new
responsibilities for top executives and directors, this year.
That reform grew out of another flashpoint in the debate
over bank complexity - the 2012 London whale debacle, in which
JPMorgan Chase lost billions of dollars on risky trades.
The screw-up caused critics to question how managers and
regulators had overlooked massive risk-taking by an overseas
unit of the bank. Curry, who was a director at the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corp during the financial crisis and was
confirmed to lead the OCC about the time the JPMorgan scandal
broke, was grilled by lawmakers over the OCC's failure to spot
the dangerous trades.
The OCC's proposed reforms would boost oversight by banks'
boards and push them to provide more information about their
risk-taking and management strategies, a program known
internally as "heightened expectations."
Curry said ensuring safety is "much more complex" for the
biggest banks. He would not comment on individual firms but said
the new framework would help uncover accounting problems like
the ones that led Bank of America to overestimate its capital.
"You're never going to eliminate all risk, I mean, that's
not the role of the supervisor," he said. "What we're trying to
make sure ... is that they have the appropriate framework in
place that will mitigate against most if not all of those
risks."
In a formal comment on the "heightened expectations"
proposal, Citi's OCC-regulated unit said it supported the
general approach but asked the agency to place less
responsibility on directors, saying that would reduce the
likelihood qualified people would want to serve on bank boards.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Karey Van Hall and
Sandra Maler)