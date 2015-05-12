(Repeats story published late Tuesday; no changes to text)
By Michelle Price and Lisa Jucca
HONG KONG May 12 International watchdogs have
yet to make the case for labelling large asset managers
systemically risky, a leading regulator has said, in comments
that are set to further fuel a raging debate over whether such
firms can be too big to fail.
The Financial Stability Board has proposed adding big asset
management firms such as Fidelity, BlackRock and Pimco,
to a global list of non-bank institutions whose failure could
threaten the global financial system, potentially resulting in
costly capital buffers and other requirements.
The international watchdog has said the enormous value of
assets held by these institutions, adding up to several
trillions of dollars, makes them systemically important.
But Greg Medcraft, chairman of the Australian Securities and
Investments Commission and board chair of the International
Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), told the Reuters
Financial Regulation Summit that he was not yet convinced.
"There has been a lot of discussion about the systemic risk
of fund managers. My personal view is that while fund management
has grown significantly, I think the jury is still out in terms
of whether it is a systemic risk or not. I think an area we've
certainly got to work on is identifying where fund managers
could cause systemic risk, but I don't think at this stage the
case has been proven," he said.
His comments reflect growing behind-the-scenes tensions
between central banks, which dominate the FSB and have pushed
for tougher rules for all part of the financial system, and
markets regulators, who have called for a more nuanced regime
for asset managers.
FIERCE BACKLASH
Following the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers,
international regulators aimed to reinforce the financial system
by identifying and imposing special conditions on global
financial institutions considered too big to fail.
In January 2014 the FSB along with IOSCO published a
consultation designed to expand this list beyond the banking and
insurance sectors, to potentially include asset managers and
other financial firms.
The proposal sparked a fierce backlash from the asset
management community, who said the methodology was flawed
because it focused on the size of an institution, rather than
the types of functions it performs - criticisms privately shared
by markets regulators.
In response to the industry outcry, the FSB and IOSCO
published a revised consultation in March 2015 refining its
assessment methodology, but asset managers are still fighting
the proposal which could see them subjected to expensive capital
requirements and structural changes which they say would distort
the competitive landscape and hurt end-investors.
ICI Global, the international asset management trade group,
has said that asset managers should not be designated as
systemically important because they do not perform risky
bank-like functions such as lending.
Speaking to Reuters on Tuesday, Medcraft echoed this view
saying funds are "very different to banks," adding: "There is an
issue globally about liquidity risk which is driving a lot of
discussion about fund management, but at the end of the day if
there is a run on a fund, most funds have the ability to suspend
redemptions and have an orderly pay down".
The consultation closes on May 29. In a statement, the FSB
said it, along with IOSCO, "will review the comments received
thereafter to revise the proposed methodologies as necessary".
