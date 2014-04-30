(Adds link to video interview)
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON, April 30 A top U.S. financial
regulator said on Wednesday that the government should beef up
exams of the biggest banks and rely less on annual stress tests
to weigh their health.
Thomas Hoenig, vice chairman of the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp (FDIC), made the comments after Bank of America
announced earlier this week that it would have to re-do
its test results after discovering a calculation error that led
it to overstate its capital levels by about $4 billion.
"Basically, I don't think you should confine yourself in
judging the financial condition of that institution on a stress
test. I think you're subject to lots of mistakes, manipulation
and inconsistent outcomes over time," Hoenig said at the Reuters
Financial Regulation Summit.
He said FDIC examiners look through the entire portfolios of
small banks during routine checks. For the biggest banks, which
are mostly overseen by other regulatory agencies, Hoenig said
examiners cannot take such a holistic approach.
"I think they're simply too big, too complicated to manage,
and too big, too complicated to supervise in a systematic
fashion," Hoenig said about the largest U.S. banks, noting that
he spoke for himself, not on behalf of the FDIC.
He said regulators could change the exam process to look
across big banks, rather than at one segment at a time, to get a
better picture of their activities.
"I say if you were to hire more statisticians and maybe
fewer econometricians that would then design your sample size
for looking at the broad portfolio of these institutions, you
would pick up more of those kinds of errors," Hoenig said.
The Federal Reserve ran health checks on the biggest U.S.
banks starting in 2009 to reassure markets that the financial
system was not going to collapse during the crisis. Lawmakers
codified the program in the 2010 Dodd-Frank law and expanded it
so that more firms must complete the tests.
The Fed considers the stress tests one of many tools to
oversee banks and ensure their stability, along with tough new
capital and liquidity requirements for big firms.
Bank of America's admission has kept in the spotlight of the
debate over whether Wall Street firms are manageable. The bank
had to suspend its dividend and its plans to buy back shares
until the Fed can approve a new plan.
Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry told Reuters on
Tuesday that it would take "a lot of work" before Wall Street
banks would be simple enough to manage effectively, and that he
could not predict when regulators would be confident that enough
had been done.
Hoenig has long said he thinks giant firms remain too big.
He has argued that they should be divided up along business
lines so that banks cannot rely on deposit insurance and other
government backstops to support their riskier activities.
On Wednesday, he said stress tests could be included as part
of a robust examination program for giant banks but should not
be used as a substitute for sophisticated exams.
