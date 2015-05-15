(For other news from Reuters Financial Regulation Summit, click
By Sinead Cruise and Steve Slater
LONDON May 15 Blue chip banks could provide a
bigger stimulus to Europe's flagging economy if they pared back
low-return mortgage lending to pump more firepower into small
business and consumer credit, the chairman of HSBC told
Reuters.
Douglas Flint, boss of Europe's largest bank, said
policymakers and banks needed to reconsider the "natural
long-term holders" of Europe's multi-trillion euro mortgage
market and debate the case for encouraging other money managers
to play a bigger role.
Flint said most major areas of finance fitted naturally with
certain providers. Infrastructure should be with pension funds
and insurance companies, big corporate finance with the capital
markets and consumer finance and small business lending with
banks.
"You are left with the 'gorilla in the room', mortgages,"
Flint told the Reuters Global Regulation Summit.
"Low loan-to-value, traditional, straightforward mortgages
could be done in a multiple of places ... The question quite
legitimately could be: why do we use a very expensive banking
system to lend mortgages at a 50 percent LTV?."
Britain's 1.3 trillion pound mortgage market is dominated by
the big banks, with Lloyds holding almost a quarter of
the market. HSBC is the sixth biggest lender with 6-7 percent of
the market, up from about 4 percent at the end of 2008.
In the United States, mortgages have moved out of the
banking system and are financed mainly through government
sponsored entities.
Since the 2007/2009 financial crisis, banks have had to
think hard about how to use their money because of the extra
capital they must hold to back lending and other activities.
Britain has also introduced a leverage ratio, which does not
judge capital needs on the riskiness of assets, so it can deter
lending on low-risk products.
"We are in a world of leverage ratios as well as capital
ratios, you are putting up 3 maybe 4 percent (capital) in due
course against every asset, at which point mortgages would
logically price away from the banks," Flint said.
"If someone is putting up 50 percent of their own money, do
you need as much as 4 percent on top of that for risk?"
The new capital rules have made banks safer, but smaller
companies are struggling to borrow money from risk-averse
lenders and shareholders still expect lofty returns, Flint said.
Banks have to take tough decisions on how to allocate
whatever balance sheet freedom they have left to assets that
provide the best chance of meeting investor expectations.
HSBC has quit 77 businesses in the last four years, and is
considering selling more in Brazil, Turkey and elsewhere.
If banks could share the burden of financing European home
ownership with private sector lenders or governments, they could
channel greater chunks of capital into more challenging lending
and potentially spur faster economic growth, Flint said.
"To me the societal role of banks is to do credit allocation
... You could see a case for taking out mortgages from the
banking system, and leave banks to focus on what the rest of the
financial system can't do."
