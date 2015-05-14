(For other news from Reuters Financial Regulation Summit, click
By Lisa Jucca and Michelle Price
HONG KONG May 14 Shadow banking, a term often
associated with murky funding, is emerging as an important
source of credit for the real economy at a time when
capital-strapped banks are reluctant to lend, regulators told
Reuters.
In efforts to prevent a repeat of the global financial
meltdown of 2007-2008, regulators and central banks have
extended their reach to the huge network of funding channels
that operate outside the traditional banking realm.
Yet, regulators should allow new forms of non-bank finance
to develop if enough trust can be built in those systems, said
Greg Medcraft, board chair of the International Organization of
Securities Commissions (IOSCO), a group of more than 100
national watchdogs.
"As markets regulators, we think we should allow markets to
do their job to fund the real economy," Medcraft said in an
interview during the Reuters Financial Regulation Summit.
"We welcome innovation in market-based finance, and as long
as it is done in a way that investors can have trust and
confidence, we are open for business."
The so-called 'shadow banking' sector, estimated at $75
trillion, is in constant evolution and regulators have admitted
not being able to reach a consensus on what exactly should fall
into this category.
Non-bank lenders can include asset managers, hedge funds and
insurers but also, increasingly, new Internet-based financial
platforms where borrowers and lenders meet to exchange funds
without the need of a bank intermediary.
But labelling these industries simply as 'shadow banks' has
stymied an informed debate on the subject, say regulators.
"The use of the term shadow banking has made it more
difficult to have a good understanding of what we are talking
about," said Steven Maijoor, chairman of the European Securities
and Markets Authority, Europe's top markets regulator.
"Whole parts of the market have been identified as being
shadow banking and we need to be careful about taking that
view."
QUESTION OF TRUST
Stringent capital requirements slapped on lenders in the
aftermath of the global financial crisis have made banks
reluctant to lend to smaller firms, especially at times when the
economy is slowing down.
In China, where the economy is growing at its slowest pace
in six years, banks are not boosting lending despite multiple
interest rate cuts, prompting small entrepreneurs to turn to
Internet financing, spurring its growth.
On Monday, for example, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Inc
became the latest company to enter China's booming online
finance market with the launch of a new money market
fund.
While welcoming the emergence of new forms of finance,
markets regulators say they had to be robust.
"We want to make sure that whatever technology is used to
originate credit, consumers have the same trust and confidence
as getting a loan from a bank," said IOSCO's Medcraft.
Asian regulators will have to move fast to keep up with the
pace of innovation, not only to manage the risks but also to
help promote new lending channels, said Joyce Chan, a partner at
law firm DLA Piper in Hong Kong.
"Our regulations have not been updated to cater to these
types of businesses," said Chan.
