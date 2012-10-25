LONDON Oct 25 Global regulators' joint efforts
to create a system that allows big banks to fail will help to
stem renewed fragmentation of the global financial system, Bank
of England deputy governor Paul Tucker said on Thursday.
Tucker, who is the front-runner to follow governor Mervyn
King at the helm of the BoE next year, made the comments in
conference speech that carried no references to monetary policy
or the state of the British economy.
Tucker highlighted the work of Britain's Financial Stability
Board and other global bodies in creating a system that allows
banks to fail without threatening the financial system.
"The international authorities are committed to maintaining
global finance - global capital markets, the free flow of
capital across borders," he said.
Around the world domestic authorities have been putting in
place defensive measures since the financial crisis, he said.
"A world in which public money is used to bail out banks or
dealers, is a world in which (fragmentation of the system) is
likely because the authorities that deploy public money are
accountable to domestic taxpayers - people with votes in their
jurisdiction - and to nobody else," he said.
"But by delivering the FSB's global agenda - not only on
resolution, but more widely - we will significantly reduce, if
not remove, the need for some of those balkanising tendencies."