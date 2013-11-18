NEW YORK Nov 18 The head of the U.S. swaps regulator said on Monday he would share a draft of the Volcker rule with others in the agency, a sign that one of the most controversial pieces of post-crisis Wall Street reform is nearing completion.

"There's still significant work among the agencies on the preamble and possibly the rule text, but I feel that we're far enough along that I want to provide my fellow commissioners with the document," said Gary Gensler, chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Speaking at an industry event, Gensler said that he hoped to share a so-called "pens-down" version of the text - which means that agency staff have stopped amending it - with other CFTC commissioners on Tuesday. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)