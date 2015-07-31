* British bank dismantles ABS team on poor sector
expectations
* Regulatory revision a double-edged sword, bankers say
By Anna Brunetti
LONDON, July 30 (IFR) - Barclays took the axe to its ABS
business last week but its apparent pessimism over the prospects
for the European market left many bankers unconvinced, coming as
policymakers redouble efforts to revive the sector.
The bank dismantled its securitisation business due to
disappointing activity in the market, a source familiar with the
matter told IFR. The move affects at least four of the trading
team and other members of the research and sales operations.
Bankers at other houses were surprised by the decision,
although they admit that profitability remains challenged.
Some of the people affected will be moved to other
fixed-income credit teams, while others have been placed at risk
and will most likely leave the bank, the source said.
Barclays' downsizing flies in the face of attempts by
European policymakers and central bankers to boost confidence in
the sector.
"The move has been under consideration for the past year and
reflects the lack of issuance and trading activity in the ABS
market, and therefore the lack of business opportunities," the
source said.
"Unlike the US market, the European market never really
recovered post-crisis, and despite everyone expecting it to be
revitalised, it's undergoing structural changes that the group
doesn't see as immediately positive."
The source said those efforts had so far undershot
expectations and failed to meaningfully impact the market, but
some sceptics questioned the motives and the timing of the
decision.
MOTIVES
"It's definitely not a good headline to hear that one of the
main players doesn't see value in that area," a banker said.
"But I am not convinced about that argument. They're walking
away from a market that one should want to be joining, if
anything."
Another banker thought the decision was more likely to have
been driven by a change in management.
The bank is currently undergoing a business overhaul under
the lead of John McFarlane, who took over the top seat in July
vowing to trim down less profitable activities.
Ironically, players elsewhere in the ABS market have started
to raise their hopes in the past year. The presence of the ECB
in the market, the European Commission's work to lighten the
burden from post-crisis capital requirements, and the general
rhetoric on the benefits of ABS for the real economy have slowly
lifted the stigma attached to the sector.
This in turn brightened the mood of the industry for the
first time in years, with second-tier banks adding resources and
existing players gearing up for more business.
However, new issuance is still struggling to pick up and
liquidity remains limited.
Around EUR80bn of ABS was placed last year, according to IFR
data. Some analysts had expected EUR100bn, or more, of issuance
in 2015 on expectations that the ECB purchase programme would
spur originators to print new deals. But at the current run rate
it will probably fall short of that.
At its peak, the ABS market saw volumes of EUR1.1trn in
2008, according to research group Bruegel.
"The reality is that it's still a very niche market and it's
very hard to make money there," a third banker said, pointing
out that other sectors offer much easier opportunities.
"The market is surely not at the stage where you need to add
extra people," the first source said. "But it is an incremental
business and you want to be there for its lifecycle," he said.
The continued commitment to the sector by big investment
banks such as JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and BAML during the
market's darkest days, he said, suggests it makes more sense to
remain positioned for an uptick now.
REGULATORY CONUNDRUM
But there's another very practical angle to the story that may
actually shed light on Barclays' move, the second banker said.
While politically positive, a softening of the regulatory
stance is a double-edged sword for the actual ABS business, as
it squeezes spreads lower and thus profits.
"The regulatory burden made the revenue potential of that
market quite interesting over the past two to three years," he
said. "But from a dealer's perspective, that incremental revenue
opportunity is not going to be as strong now."
The banker argued that during the recent policy adjustment
process, traders and investors were well placed to make gains
from the consequent spread tightening.
Most of the dealers who focused on more profitable segments
such as non-conforming RMBS or CMBS during the adjustment phase
have now shifted to loan portfolio disposals and away from
bonds, he said.
Critics argued that banks should take a longer-term view and
a more holistic approach to the ABS business, across issuance,
origination and syndication.
If secondary business is weak in a certain phase,
opportunities on the structuring side would, for example, offset
that weakness, the first banker said.
The improving regulatory backdrop is set to bring the whole
ABS business more in line with competitor markets from the
capital, funding cost and liquidity standpoints.
"The direction of travel is definitely encouraging," the
second banker said. "But the speed of change may not be fast
enough to keep dealers in," he warned.
"In that sense, the commitment of ABS dealers is going to be
under scrutiny," he said.
(Reporting By Anna Brunetti, Editing by Alex Chambers, Julian
Baker)