WASHINGTON Dec 17 The top U.S. auto safety
watchdog said he opposes a "patchwork" of state regulations on
driverless cars and promised a "nimble, flexible" approach to
writing new rules for self-driving vehicles.
Mark Rosekind, head of the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration, said the agency does not yet have a position on
California's proposal to bar autonomous cars without a person in
the driver's seat ready to take over.
The proposal is opposed by innovators in driverless cars,
such as Google, but is consistent with NHTSA's 2013 guidelines
on driverless cars. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx has
asked the NHTSA to review those guidelines to ensure they do not
hold back innovations.
"We need to figure out how to make sure this is not a
patchwork (of state regulations)," Rosekind said on the
sidelines of an event on drunk driving. "We are pretty deep into
looking at our regulatory framework that we currently have."
"We keep talking nimble, flexible. Two years is like ancient
now. That's being reviewed," Rosekind said of the 2013 guidance.
Rosekind said NHTSA is talking to state officials in an
effort to "have some kind of national approach to this."
On Wednesday, the California Department of Motor Vehicles
proposed state regulations that would require all autonomous
cars to have a steering wheel and throttle and brake pedals when
operating on California's public roads citing safety concerns. A
licensed driver would need to be in the driver's seat ready to
take over in the event something went wrong.
Rosekind noted that Europe has a "patchwork" approach to
driverless vehicle testing that is "problematic."
NHTSA is reviewing California's rules, but states have wide
authority to set state driving regulations.
Chris Urmson, the director of the Google self-driving
project, said California seemed to be shrinking back from its
leadership.
"This maintains the same old status quo and falls short on
allowing this technology to reach its full potential, while
excluding those who need to get around but cannot drive....We
can do better," Urmson said in a statement.
The NHTSA's 2013 guidance also says a person should be in
the driver's seat ready to take over.
Foxx also wants NHTSA to look at other federal barriers to
driverless cars. Rosekind hopes to unveil findings early next
year.
Some of Google's self-driving cars are governed by a federal
regulation that limits them to 25 miles per hour. California
allows those cars to travel on roads where the speed limit is 35
miles per hour.
"Our regulations don't line up with what's actually going
on," Rosekind said.
