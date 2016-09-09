(Adds more codes to reach additional clients)
* European regulators make case for banks
* Industry expects softened 'Basel IV' proposals
* Others say changes not enough, have material impact
By Tom Porter
LONDON, Sept 9 (IFR) - European bank supervisors have
stepped up their campaign against 'Basel IV' ahead of a critical
meeting of global regulators that could add hundreds of billions
of euros to capital requirements.
The meeting in the Basel Committee's namesake city in
Switzerland on September 14-15 will finalise revisions to the
Basel III framework, which are due by year-end.
Banks dubbed those revisions Basel IV on their emergence in
2014, to highlight an impact they claimed regulators were
playing down. But opponents became more relaxed over the summer
as rumours of a softening stance from the Committee circled the
market.
"The sentiment that so-called Basel IV is dead is common,
but the industry is being quite complacent," said Adrian
Docherty, global head of FIG advisory at BNP Paribas.
"We have yet to see Basel IV rescinded or rejigged. As it
stands, it would be a step change in capital requirements and
undoubtedly lead to more deleveraging."
The Basel Committee meets again in late November, but market
participants believe that is too close to the end of the year
for any further substantive changes to be made.
The rules currently slated for implementation in March 2019
will introduce a standardised model for calculating
risk-weighted assets, and floors on the level of risk that can
be assigned to certain assets.
Banks will have to hold more capital against mortgages and
large corporate loans, for example, assets that their own models
had deemed low-risk based on historical data.
They will also suffer adjustments to operational RWAs, which
will affect banks with heavy misconduct charges, while big
trading businesses will be hit by Basel's fundamental review of
the trading book.
Docherty estimates the changes to credit and operational
RWAs alone will increase European banks' capital requirements by
an average of 25%, or around 250bn.
Assuming RWAs as a proportion of total assets across Europe
were to rise from 30% now to 35%, there would be a shortfall of
112bn, UBS analysts said in a recent note.
That could push the common equity tier one ratios of Credit
Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale below 10%, they
added.
BASEL SHOWDOWN
The banking industry has been fighting the changes with
renewed vigour, culminating in the European Banking Federation
sending a letter to the Basel Committee on August 31 claiming
European banks would have to find some 850bn of new capital as
a result of Basel IV.
National supervisors have also stepped up the fight. At a
meeting with the Committee in Frankfurt last week, they argued
Europe's banks needed breathing space on capital to encourage
lending, according to a senior banker with knowledge of the
discussions.
The same official told IFR he was expecting a softening of
the rules and perhaps an extension of the deadline to comply
beyond 2019, a view still prevalent across the market.
"We would expect some sort of softening of the regulations,"
said Gildas Surry, a senior analyst at Axiom Alternative
Investments.
"The ECB will be a driving factor - they need strong banks,
whose valuations aren't under stress, to transmit monetary
policy to the real economy."
SMOKE AND MIRRORS
Regulators have privately criticised banks for warning of
catastrophe as a result of Basel IV, while continuing to promise
investors returns on equity of well over 10%.
For banks, the stance of regulators has been hard to
interpret.
The Dutch central bank has warned banks to plan for higher
capital requirements for over a year. Nykredit Realkredit,
Denmark's biggest mortgage lender, is planning an IPO in the
next 18 months as it cannot meet the new requirements through
retained earnings.
But Bank of England governor Mark Carney has called Basel IV
an "ugly rumour", and the Basel Committee has repeatedly
insisted overall capital requirements will not "significantly"
increase.
"Placatory statements about no significant increase in
capital need to be followed through by a thorough rejig of the
Basel IV proposals," said Docherty.
"Sadly, a simple recalibration is not enough, as the new
approaches would then still be risk insensitive and at odds with
reality."
CRYING WOLF
European Banking Authority chair Andrea Enria said in July
that regulators were fed up with the "hide and seek" approach of
banks in lobbying against every regulatory change.
He also sought to debunk their impact studies, arguing that
lenders would adapt to the new rules and that the large capital
shortfalls predicted were based on static balance sheets.
But Docherty said that regulators should not misinterpret
the impact studies as "hide and seek" this time.
"If the banks are accused of crying wolf, then this time
there is a wolf," said Docherty.
The proposed standardised model will discourage banks from
investing in better risk modelling, for which investors pay a
premium, according to Axiom's Surry.
He argues that the complexity of the new regime with respect
to applying floors to RWAs "makes comparison of banks more
difficult, and does not make the sector more investable."
(Reporting by Tom Porter, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian
Baker)