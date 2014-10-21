(Corrects year of the Dodd-Frank Act to 2010, not 2011, 2nd paragraph)

By Douwe Miedema

WASHINGTON Oct 21 U.S. regulators on Tuesday issued a rule requiring banks that sell loans to investors to keep part of the risk on their own books, a measure aimed at preventing the sloppy loans that sparked the 2007-09 credit crisis.

The rule was mandated by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law. After years of debate over its parameters, the 553-page measure was adopted by three of the six agencies that need to sign off on it.

"Lenders have wanted and needed to know what the new rules of the road are and this rule defines them," said Mel Watt, the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, one of the three federal regulators finalizing the risk retention rule.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency also adopted the rule.

It requires banks to keep at least 5 percent of the risk on their books when they securitize loans. This "skin in the game" is aimed at aligning the bank's interest with the investors that buy the loans.

Before the crisis, banks pumped up lending volumes with little concern about risks since they planned to offload the loans. Investors who purchased loans gauged risk relying on credit ratings by agencies that had received fees from the banks.

The system imploded when subprime mortgages started defaulting, and investors dumped the securities.

Regulators have been struggling for years to agree on the risk retention rule. They proposed it again last year after more than 10,000 comment letters from the industry on the first proposal, many of them critical.

The most hotly debated issue was the scope of an exemption for ordinary mortgages, deemed crucial so as not to stifle the market for home loans for people with moderate or low incomes.

In line with what many in the industry had sought, the waiver for "qualified" residential mortgages followed a definition in a separate rule from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which protects borrowers from taking on too much debt.

The CFPB's rule does not set a minimum down payment for mortgages, a departure from the regulators' original proposal. The agencies also introduced a periodic review of the definition.

The rule was in line with last year's reproposal, though it made some technical changes.

Banks were keen to have certainty about the final rule because the asset-backed securities they issue when securitizing loans are a crucial funding tool, and several niche markets depend on the process.

Operators in markets for asset-backed commercial paper, collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities will closely study the rule. The Loan Syndications and Trading Association said the rule "needlessly puts in place cumbersome requirements."

The Federal Reserve and the Securities and Exchange Commission are expected to adopt the rule on Wednesday. It was not clear when the Department of Housing and Urban Development would sign off on it. (Additional reporting by Sarah Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey and David Gregorio)