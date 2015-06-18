(Corrects size of CRE industry in paragraph 2)
By Joy Wiltermuth
NEW YORK, June 16 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank's asset management
arm has cut ties with the commercial real estate industry's top
lobbying group after it deposed a leading critic who favors
stricter market regulation.
Deutsche's Adam Smith was elected to a key position at the
Commercial Real Estate Finance Council (CREFC), which styles
itself as the main voice of the US$3.4trn CRE industry.
But he was removed in May after completing just one year of
a typical three-year stint after a series of disagreements,
including over the controversial practice of "ratings shopping"
in the selling of CRE bonds.
According to nearly two dozen emails seen by IFR, Smith was
forced to step down in an unprecedented move by CREFC, which
counts 2,700 members across the commercial real estate industry.
In response, Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management - a leading
player in the CRE securitization market and also Smith's
employer - severed its relations with the group.
"I can no longer allow my name to be associated with this
organization or its leadership as a result of their conduct in
this matter," Deutsche Asset's head of structured finance, James
Grady, wrote to CREFC members.
He called Smith's ouster "completely unwarranted".
BACK TO THE FUTURE
Several group members said that internal tensions have been
bubbling over the revival of ratings shopping, a technique that
regulators blame for contributing to the last financial crisis.
Before the crisis, would-be sellers of bonds shopped deals
to the ratings agencies, letting them rate deals - and earn the
associated fees - only if the issuer agreed with the ratings.
In the latest iteration of the practice, sellers of CMBS
keep only the most favorable credit ratings on the deal. By
omitting the lower marks, they hope to pay less to raise debt.
The agencies have been critical of the practice and so,
according to his colleagues within CREFC, has Smith.
He met with US Securities and Exchange Commission officials
in December to discuss the matter - a trip that CREFC president
and CEO Stephen Renna said was "obviously" a concern.
"Had he come to us on the heels of conversations on ratings
shopping, we would have tried to resolve it all at CREFC," Renna
said. "It got to a head where he was going to do it his way."
There were other points of contention centering on the
group's efforts to lobby against tighter industry restrictions.
In a nutshell, one veteran CREFC member who asked not to be
named told IFR, the issue was simple: "They want no regulation."
TEST OF LOYALTY
Smith was selected last year as chair-elect of CREFC's
investment-grade forum. The chairmanship of the forum is divided
into three roles: chair-elect, chair and prior-chair.
In what appears to have been a maneuver to orchestrate
Smith's departure, CREFC put forward a new code of conduct sent
to him in late April, just weeks before he was expected to be
elevated to chair.
According to the emails, anyone taking up the position as
head of the forum would have to agree to the new code. Renna
told IFR it had been drafted explicitly with Smith in mind.
Far from being a generic statement about good conduct,
though, the document is a wide-ranging pledge that critics said
amounts to a virtual oath of loyalty to the CREFC.
In particular it requires all forum leaders to serve the
CREFC "primarily" and "not to put first the promotion of one
self (sic), company or company's viewpoint or positions".
One lawyer contacted by IFR said the document would
interfere with the fiduciary and legal responsibilities of any
SEC-registered investment manager such as Smith.
In an April 30 email to Renna, Smith's boss Grady called
some of the demands in the code of conduct "disingenuous at best
and hypocritical at worst".
After some further back and forth, Smith ultimately did not
agree to the terms.
Renna notified Smith by email on May 15 that he had been
removed as chair-elect of the forum.
"As a money manager, my paramount responsibility is to be a
steward of the capital entrusted to me and my firm," Smith
replied four days later.
"No money manager can be expected to promote policies that
may weaken the investment profile of its clients."
In what seems to be an effort to prevent another such
dispute in the future, CREFC's board ratified changes to the
organization's bylaws.
Now chairpersons of the forum will be nominated by the
group's executive committee rather than by the forum itself.
(Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Marc Carnegie and
Natalie Harrison)