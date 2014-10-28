LONDON, Oct 28 (IFR) - The Bank of England is looking at how
the new issue process could be made more equitable as part of a
wide ranging review on the fairness and effectiveness of fixed
income, foreign exchange and commodities markets.
The UK regulator released a 67-page-long document on Monday
night that looks at a range of issues across various parts of
the market.
As part of this review, the BoE said it would like feedback
on the new issue process and the structure of the corporate bond
market.
"The new issue process for syndicated bonds has also been
raised with the Review by many market participants as being
'unfair', especially to smaller investors," the Bank of England
wrote.
"A lack of transparency around the allocation process has
been a particular area of concern, with some alleging that some
investors receive greater allocations because they are either
favoured clients of the arranging bank or a large market
participant. There is also a perception that when smaller
investors receive a full or higher than normal allocation it is
because the bond is not faring well with large investors and
expected to perform poorly after issuance."
For some, these words will have an all too familiar ring.
Investors have been getting more and more vocal of late after
new issues tanked in the secondary market.
A EUR1bn dual-tranche bond from Adidas attracted harsh
criticism after investors were allocated a large percentage of
what they asked for.
Investors routinely receive only small chunks of their
orders in bond issues - especially deals like Adidas' that are
reportedly oversubscribed. As a result, accounts often pad their
orders beyond what they really want to ensure a decent fill.
The Bank of England said it would like to hear from
respondents about additional measures that could enhance
transparency in the new issue process.
"These might include publication of final allocations, or
the use (or integration of) some of the features of an auction
process to determine the clearing price and allocations," it
said.
The Bank said it was also interested to hear from market
participants as to whether standardising corporate bond issuance
would help improve liquidity.
"Some market participants argue that standardising corporate
bond issuance would help reduce the problems associated with
variable secondary market liquidity, by concentrating market
activity in a smaller number of bonds with similar features,
improving price transparency for investors, reducing the scope
for market manipulation and possibly also resulting in cheaper
funding for issuers," it said.
"However, issuers place a high value on being able to choose
specific maturity and coupon structures to match their
underlying cash flows, and this presents difficulties for moving
to a more standardised model. Indeed private placements are
often sought for that very purpose."
The review is interested to know more about whether greater
standardisation of corporate bonds could occur in the issuance
process, how this might be achieved, and the extent to which it
would affect the ability of end-users to meet their funding
needs (or fully hedge their exposures).
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Helene Durand)