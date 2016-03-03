By John McCrank
NEW YORK, March 3 A U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission sub-committee will advise the regulator next month on
whether to test limiting a controversial pricing model used by
most stock exchanges, a top SEC official said on Thursday.
The dominant pricing system on exchanges, known as the
"maker-taker" model, pays brokers to send bids and offers not
intended for immediate execution to the exchange. This provides
liquidity for other brokers to trade against. A broker pays a
fee for orders that can be immediately executed.
Critics say the model creates conflicts of interest because
brokers have incentives to send customers' orders to exchanges
that pay the biggest rebates, not necessarily those with the
best price or execution. Brokers say the rebates offset high
exchange fees.
A subcommittee of the SEC's Equity Market Structure Advisory
Committee will make a recommendation at its next meeting in late
April on whether the regulator should test eliminating the model
for some stocks, Stephen Luparello, director of the SEC's
Division of Trading and Markets told a U.S. Senate committee.
"I think there will be broad-based support," he said.
Eliminating the pricing structure on all 12 U.S. exchanges
for some stocks while allowing it to be used for others would
allow the SEC to study the effects on brokers' order routing
practices and evaluate whether further action should be taken.
Nasdaq Inc ran a four-month-long experiment last
year on its exchange in which it lowered fees and rebates for a
group of stocks. It found that it lost market share in those
stocks as many electronic market making firms sought higher
rebates on other exchanges.
Rival exchange operator BATS Global Markets has recommended
lowering fees for the most active 200 stocks, but increasing
them for less active ones. The size of rebates would move in
tandem, giving greater incentives for brokers to create
two-sided markets in thinly traded stocks.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Richard Chang)