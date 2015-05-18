(Repeats Sunday item)
* Governments want to avoid having to bail out banks again
* Lenders will have to issue "bail-in" bonds
* Rules also being written on closing failed banks
* But regulators fear inconsistencies in rules
* Euro zone rules may differ from other EU states, U.S.
By Huw Jones
LONDON, May 17 Regulators are worried that
patchy application in Europe and beyond of new rules to solve
the problem of banks that are "too big to fail" could make it
harder to avoid a repeat of the mayhem that followed the
collapse of Lehman Brothers.
They point to likely inconsistencies in how banks will be
treated under the rules that are being written, not only between
European authorities in and outside the euro zone but also in
jurisdictions further afield such as the United States.
Even if these problems can be overcome, regulators also fear
clearing houses that will increasingly handle deals in the $630
trillion financial derivatives and swaps market could become a
new generation of too-big-to-fail institutions.
The demise of Lehman Brothers investment bank in 2008 helped
to accelerate the global crisis. Governments were forced to bail
out a series of banks in the United States and Europe at huge
cost to taxpayers, fearing that if such big lenders failed, they
would drag the entire financial system down with them.
Policymakers around the world are now forcing banks to build
up safety cushions that are big enough that they could ride out
a future crisis, or could be allowed to fail without fear of
setting off a systemic meltdown.
The policymakers are putting their faith in two measures.
New "resolution" mechanisms are being introduced for the
restructuring or orderly winding down of a collapsing bank so
that vital parts of its business, such as customer accounts and
payments, could continue operating.
Banks are also being forced to sell "bail-in" bonds to
investors. Holders of the bonds agree to bear losses if the
bank's core capital falls to a dangerously low level during a
crisis. Investors might alternatively have their bonds converted
into shares in the bank, but the public should not be called on
to fund a rescue, as in the past.
Under an initiative of the Group of 20 leading industrial
and developing economies, the world's top 30 lenders - many of
them European such as Deutsche Bank and HSBC - must issue
bail-in bonds. But rules being created by national and
pan-national regulators to cover a wider range of banks may
differ.
Isabelle Vaillant, director of regulation at the EU's
European Banking Authority (EBA), is concerned that a patchwork
of requirements for the quantity of bail-in bonds or differing
systems for the resolution of banks will emerge within Europe
and globally.
"The level is something which may bring inconsistencies
because at the global level it will be one figure, and here in
Europe it's case-by-case," she said. "I am afraid that what we
have is still not workable in practice cross-border beyond
Europe, and even within Europe."
With big lenders operating across many jurisdictions, the
potential for crossed wires between different authorities is a
concern, especially given the bitter lessons of the Lehman crash
which left trust among regulators in tatters.
In the euro zone, the newly-launched Single Resolution Board
(SRB) will decide on the quantity of bail-in bonds that the top
150 banks based in the currency bloc must issue. But elsewhere
in the European Union, such as in Britain, national watchdogs
will set the rules. The same goes for decisions on whether to
close down a bank.
Complicating matters, many banks straddle European countries
in and outside the euro zone and also have major business well
beyond EU borders.
Elke Koenig, who chairs the SRB, does not expect a patchwork
approach inside the euro zone, but agreed there were many issues
on the "to-do list" when it comes to cross-border elements. "If
we issue a resolution decision, well then it's not immediately
recognised in the U.S. or in Asia," Koenig said.
SUBSTANTIALLY SOLVED
Nevertheless, regulators and bankers say the measures add up
to progress in tackling the too-big-to-fail issue.
"It has substantially solved the problem," Douglas Flint,
chairman of HSBC, told the Reuters Financial Regulation Summit
in the past week.
However, "nuances" on regulatory cooperation and bankruptcy
codes around the world would take some time to solve, he said,
adding that there would be geographical differences partly due
to cultural and social attitudes to bail-ins.
John Ho, head of wholesale banking legal at Standard
Chartered Bank in Singapore, said more work is needed when it
comes to winding down international lenders in particular. "One
of the challenges to look at is when a bank operates on a
cross-border level, what rules apply," Ho said.
Koenig, a former head of German regulator Bafin, was
sceptical that the too-big-to-fail problem can be eradicated.
"You can never declare victory and say 'I have solved that
problem for ever', but I would say we have gone a very long
way," she said.
CLEARERS NEXT?
Derivatives such as credit default swaps played a role in
the chaos caused by Lehman's demise. Regulators have called for
such transactions to be cleared as well - rather than simply
privately traded between buyers and sellers, as is often the
case now - to increase the markets' transparency and safety.
This means clearing volumes will grow sharply in the coming
years.
Greg Medcraft, chairman of the International Organization of
Securities Commissions (IOSCO), a global umbrella body for
market regulators, said the levels of capital held by clearing
houses were now undergoing stress-tests. These exercises to see
how well the clearing houses could withstand a crisis aimed to
ensure that a failure wouldn't cause chaos across the market.
"In a stress scenario what happens? Is there a need for an
additional layer of capital? That is still up for debate,"
Medcraft said.
The EU will publish a draft law later this year on
resolution planning at clearing houses, raising the question of
whether a body like the SRB is needed in Europe for clearers.
"There is clearly a huge interlink between banks and
clearing houses," Koenig said, adding that it would not be
"totally unreasonable" for the SRB to extend its remit to
clearing houses.
(Additional reporting by Michelle Price in Hong Kong; editing
by David Stamp)