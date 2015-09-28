* Capital buffers for shadow banks could fuel swings - Noyer

PARIS, Sept 28 Extending bank regulations to the so-called shadow banking sector is not only probably unfeasible but may fuel market swings, several central bankers said at a conference on Monday.

Such non-bank investors, which include actors as diverse as asset managers and hedge funds, have largely been spared the regulatory ramp-up banks have seen since the 2008-2009 financial crisis that required them to hold more capital.

That has led to concerns, often among banks, that there is not a level playing field among financial market players, with shadow banks getting off lightly to their advantage.

ECB governing council member Christian Noyer said that duplicating bank rules for non banks could cause all investors to take the same positions at the same time, leading to a "one way" market of violent moves in one direction.

"This herd behaviour can lead to detrimental consequences in terms of financial stability by amplifying an irrational market decision based upon no fundamentals, which could rapidly spread to the whole financial sphere," Noyer told a conference on non-bank regulation at the Bank of France.

Since the financial crisis, the biggest banks have been deemed important to global financial stability and have been forced to hold more capital against the risks they take.

Concerned that large swathes of markets remain little supervised, regulators have also been looking into whether and how to increase restrictions on shadow banks.

But the Financial Stability Board, a forum that sets the agenda for regulation at an international level, has for now held off on recommending that asset managers be designated as important to the financial system.

Bank of England deputy governor Jon Cunliffe said that regulators' approach to shadow banking should focus on short-term stress testing and making sure funds can handle client redemptions.

"You can't wheel up the machine that we've built for banks ... and say that the same laws apply" to shadow banks, Cunliffe said.

U.S. Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo, the central bank's top financial regulation official, said that the amount of capital an institution holds should focus firstly on the liabilities they bear rather than whether they are a bank, an insurer or asset manager.

Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret said although shadow banks need to be scrutinised, demanding extra capital would be difficult for all non-banks other than insurers, which are already heavily regulated.

Philipp Hildebrand, a former Swiss central banker now a vice chairman at U.S. asset manager Blackrock, stressed that asset managers were vastly different to banks, with small balance sheets and little leverage.

"Capital ... would hardly be the appropriate answer for asset mangers given that there is not really much of a balance sheet there," he said. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Dominic Evans)