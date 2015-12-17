(Adds T-Mobile reaction)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON Dec 17 The Federal Communications
Commission said on Thursday it asked major Internet providers to
answer questions on policies aimed at offering consumers free
data by using preferred services and whether they violate the
government's net neutrality rules.
The FCC unveiled rules earlier this year requiring broadband
providers to treat all data equally, rather than giving or
selling access to a so-called Web "fast lane."
FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler told reporters that commission
staff sent letters on Wednesday to AT&T Inc, Comcast Corp
and T-Mobile Inc "to come in and have a
discussion with us about some of the innovative things that they
are doing."
The letters, which the FCC made public on Thursday, seek
meetings with "relevant technical and business personnel" by
Jan. 15.
"As you may be aware, concerns have been expressed about
these programs, for example, some have argued that sponsored
data unfairly advantages incumbent content providers," the
letter to AT&T said. "We want to ensure that we have all the
facts to understand how these services relate to the
commission's goal of maintaining a free and open Internet while
incentivizing innovation and investment from all sources."
T-Mobile has introduced a new "Binge On" policy that does
not count some digital video services against data limits.
Comcast is rolling out its own live streaming TV service in
six states called "Stream TV" that would not count usage against
data caps if using Comcast services.
AT&T has "sponsored data plan" programs that allow content
providers to subsidize users' wireless data. Users can browse or
stream some content from sponsors that does not count against
data allowances.
AT&T said the company is "reviewing the letter and will
respond as appropriate. We remain committed to innovation
without permission [from regulators] and hope the FCC is too."
A Comcast spokeswoman said the company looks forward to
participating in the FCC's fact-gathering process.
"Our Stream TV service does not go over the public Internet.
It is a cable service that only works in the customer's home,"
the company said.
T Mobile said its program does not violate open Internet
rules. "This program provides both great customer choice and
industry innovation that encourages competition and we believe
it is absolutely in line with net neutrality rules," the company
said.
Wheeler said the commission wants to welcome innovation in
its open Internet order. He said the commission wants to "keep
aware" of what is going on.
FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai told reporters the letters are
likely to lead to an investigation. The FCC should not "haul in
companies left and right" to "justify their business plans," he
said. He called it a "fishing expedition."
The FCC plans to invite others including other commercial
interests and public-interest groups to discuss the issue.
On Dec. 4, a U.S. appeals court heard arguments over the
legality of the net neutrality rules, in a case that may
ultimately determine how consumers obtain access to content on
the Internet.
