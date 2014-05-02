LONDON May 2 Shining a light on the murky $70
trillion world of "shadow banking" is proving tricky for
regulators handicapped by too little data and under pressure to
boost economic growth, and this means risks may be escaping
proper scrutiny.
Shadow banking, a term which annoys the sector because of
its pejorative connotation, ranges from money market funds and
repurchase agreements to special investment vehicles, hedge
funds and securities lending.
They handle credit like banks but are not as heavily
regulated and policymakers worry that as tougher rules hit
lenders, risk taking will migrate to the complex web of shadow
banking and stoke the next crisis.
The sector is growing, up by $5 trillion in 2012 with an
increase in China causing regulators there to intervene.
Leaders of the G20 economies called for a crackdown on
shadow banks in 2009 during the last financial crisis but five
years on, regulators freely admit they are still not sure how
the vast sector actually works.
"In general we don't fully understand how the financial
system functions and I don't think you can unless you have the
data you need," said David Wright, secretary general of the
International Organisation of Securities Commissions, a global
umbrella group of national market watchdogs.
"I think we have a long way to go to fully understand all
the connectivities and subtleties of the financial system,"
Wright told the Reuters Regulation Summit.
In contrast to earlier political enthusiasm, cooler
regulatory heads are increasingly loathe to rush in hard and
fast rules.
"We need to become better in identifying risks in securities
markets but that is less about more regulation, and more about
supervision of the non-banking sector," Steven Maijoor, chairman
of the EU's European Securities and Markets Authority, told the
summit.
Regulators say analysis is still in its infancy without the
basic data, and there is a need to stay neutral on whether
shadow banking is good or bad or a mix of the two.
"Should everyone be regulated in the same way as banks? It's
not clear to me that should be the case. We need to understand
what it's about," a European financial supervisor said.
Maijoor said it will take years to plug the data gap.
Banking supervisors have gathered data on lenders for
decades but still failed to spot the financial crisis coming.
Efforts by the EU and the United States market regulators to
record just derivatives trades are patchy, with a single global
snapshot of risk still far from possible.
Creating a cohesive set of global numbers for securities
lending and borrowing, repos, money market funds and other parts
of the shadow banking sector is an even more daunting task.
Meanwhile, Mark Carney, the Bank of England governor who
heads the G20's Financial Stability Board, wants shadow banking
rules largely completed by the next G20 summit in November.
WHAT'S IN A NAME
The FSB is due to publish the amount of collateral that will
have to be held against repos and securities lending, one of the
few hard global rules to emerge in shadow banking.
As regulators ponder what to do amid splits over potential
rules, attitudes towards shadow banking are changing as
politicians switch from wanting to regulate everything that
moves to helping the economy at all costs.
Banks' focus on building capital buffers means that the
funding gap for the economy is left to parts of the shadow
banking sector, such as repos and securitisation, another factor
injecting caution into rule-making.
"Do we understand if we put margin on an over-the-counter
derivative what effect that will have on other parts of the
market? I am not sure we do," Wright said.
Regulators increasingly refer to shadow banking as market
based finance, raising two cheers in the sector, because the
extent of supervision has increased, according to Maijoor.
Many of the institutions like hedge funds are now regulated
but supervision of the complex web of shadow banking activities
and its links to traditional banks is still relatively new and
far from complete.
The United States and EU have failed so far to agree on
rules for money market funds in their own territory let alone on
a global basis, and there is a battle over whether shadow
banking entities are systemically important and therefore should
face extra capital requirements like the very big banks.
"There is a lot of unfinished business. Progress is being
made but there is a lot to do," Wright said.
The G20 pushed through at breakneck speed a single set of
tougher global capital rules known as Basel III, but given the
lack of data about shadow banking, this one size fits all
approach has quietly been ditched as practicalities and fears of
crimping funding to the economy take the upper hand.
"We will need to react more on a bespoke basis than with
some sort of big, draconian outcome and that's why understanding
the whole issue is so important," the European supervisor said.
This rethink has gone further in the European Union where
central bankers, including Carney, are even pushing for more
lenient capital treatment for top quality securitisation in a
bid to kick-start a market tarnished by the financial crisis.
Gabriel Bernardino, chairman of the European Insurance and
Occupational Pensions Authority, told the Reuters Summit that
capital charges on securitisation must be based on evidence.
(Additional reporting by Lauren LaCapra in New York; editing by
Giles Elgood)