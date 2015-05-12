NEW YORK May 11 The top lawyer in the U.S. Department of Justice's criminal unit on Monday rejected the idea that the government should refrain from prosecuting big companies because of their large size.

Leslie Caldwell, the assistant attorney general who leads the unit, said investigators are aware of potential collateral fallout from guilty pleas but said such pleas should be demanded when warranted.

"I don't think any entity is too big to prosecute, whether it's a bank or something else," Caldwell said at the Reuters Financial Regulation Summit. "There could be corporations where a guilty plea would be a death knell, but I can't think of one."

She added, however, that at the Justice Department "we're not in the business, nor do we have the desire, to have a consequence of a criminal charge being a company that employs many innocent people to be unable to meet its financial obligations."

Caldwell spoke as U.S. authorities, including the Justice Department, prepared as soon as this week to resolve criminal probes, expected to include guilty pleas, over whether five big banks manipulated foreign exchange rates. She declined to discuss those probes.

In a rare move, the parent companies or main banking units of these banks, rather than their smaller subsidiaries, are expected to plead guilty to U.S. criminal charges, people familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier on Monday.

Some concern that a guilty plea, or even the mere existence of criminal charges, could spell a company's demise stems from the 2002 collapse of Arthur Andersen, which was accused of destroying documents tied to its work as the auditor of energy company Enron Corp. Its conviction was later overturned.

Caldwell, who led the Justice Department's Enron Task Force from 2002 to 2004, said "the perception of what happened in Arthur Andersen is not the reality," and that the auditor was charged after turning down a deferred prosecution agreement.

She said a more relevant precedent was BNP Paribas SA's nearly $9 billion settlement, which also included a guilty plea, over claims that its banking business violated U.S. sanctions against Sudan, Cuba and Iran.

"I have found, personally, the collateral consequences are often overblown," she said. "We were told BNP Paribas would definitely collapse, and that there would be a domino effect. If we really thought that BNP Paribas was really going to collapse, we would have taken that argument much more seriously."

Still, financial fallout from an admission of criminal liability could be important in civil litigation where shareholders, bondholders, traders or businesses seek compensation based on the same underlying misconduct.

Caldwell downplayed such concerns. "I don't generally view civil litigation as a consequence of the criminal plea," she said. "I view civil litigation as a consequence of the underlying action."

