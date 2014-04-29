By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, April 29 New York's financial
regulator said on Tuesday that he aims to bring an action this
summer against a consulting firm hired by a financial
institution to monitor its operations.
Benjamin Lawsky, superintendent of the New York state's
Department of Financial Services, said, "I think...you will see
results this summer" from a continuing investigation of
consultants hired at the behest of regulators.
The probe, which last year netted a settlement with Deloitte
LLP's financial advisory unit, is "very active and ongoing," he
said.
Speaking at the Reuters Financial Regulation Summit, Lawsky
declined to name the consulting firm he expects to act against.
His office last year subpoenaed PricewaterhouseCoopers and
Promontory Financial Group as part of the investigation, Reuters
previously reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Spokespeople for both PricewaterhouseCoopers and Promontory
declined to comment.
Last year, Lawsky accused Deloitte, which was working as a
consultant to the New York branch of British-based Standard
Chartered Bank, of omitting key information in a report
it made to regulators on the bank's money laundering controls.
In August 2012, Standard Chartered agreed to pay New York $340
million for breaking U.S. sanctions against Iran and other
countries.
In June, Deloitte reached a settlement, agreeing to pay $10
million and refrain from taking new business with New
York-regulated banks for a year.
The probe of consultants by Lawsky, whose department
oversees New York banks and New York branches of foreign banks,
has focused on conflicts of interest. The consultants are paid
by the very banks they are retained to monitor.
The probes of PricewaterhouseCoopers and Promontory are part
of an investigation of the independence of consultants retained
by banks as part of their agreements with regulators.
The consultants are sometimes known as "shadow regulators."
Some policy makers called for regulators to review how outside
firms were used to fix problems at banks after consultants
reaped $2 billion in fees for conducting botched reviews of home
loan foreclosures.
Separately, Lawsky said he expects to offer regulations this
summer on virtual currencies, such as bitcoin, and is working
with a handful of venture capital-related entities that want to
establish exchanges.
Lawsky said his office sped up its move to regulate virtual
currencies after the failure of Mt. Gox, a Tokyo-based exchange,
which filed for bankruptcy in Japan and the United States after
losing an estimated 850,000 in customer bitcoins, worth about
$560 million.
In light of Mt. Gox's problems, Lawsky sought applications
from companies interested in setting up exchanges in New York.
He has suggested such exchanges could offer safeguards for
traders.
Lawsky said several firms are interested in setting up
exchanges. "That's moving pretty quickly," he said, adding that
he hopes to have exchanges approved "when the regulations come
out over the summer."
Lawsky said regulators must be sure that money-laundering
controls are in place and that consumers know the risks they are
taking with virtual currencies.
